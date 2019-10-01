The U.S. Forest Service will resume firewood permit sales in New Mexico after a federal judge in Arizona modified a court-ordered injunction that suspended all timber management activities in the state’s national forests.
Both Forest Service officials and the Santa Fe-based conservation group that initiated a lawsuit to stop any activity that would hurt the Mexican spotted owl, an endangered species, praised U.S. District Judge Raner Collins’ decision Tuesday.
“We are pleased with this modification, which highlights the fact that we allow ant to do right by the communities we serve and reduce unnecessary burdens on communities that depend on the national forests for their sustenance,” said Cal Joyner, the Forest Service’s Southwest regional forester.
John Horning, Executive Director of Santa Fe-based WildEarth Guardians, the plaintiff in the lawsuit, also praised the judge’s decision but said the Forest Service created an “unnecessary panic” when it announced it was ceasing all timber-management activities, including firewood permit sales, until it figured out the scope of the judge’s injunction.
On Monday Joyner told The New Mexican the Forest Service had no choice because it was following the court’s order. He said the Forest Service will file court documents seeking clarification of what that order means before Oct. 10.
The Mexican spotted owl, a mottled brown bird whose U.S. territory spans New Mexico, Arizona and parts of Southern Utah and Colorado, was listed as a threatened species in 1993, mostly because of habitat loss due to logging. It is now listed as endangered.
In the lawsuit that initiated the halt to timber activities, WildEarth Guardians argued neither the Forest Service nor the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had collected data to prove that the owl’s population had decreased. The judge agreed, saying both agencies were negligent in monitoring the bird’s population.