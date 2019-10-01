The U.S. Forest Service has resumed personal firewood permit sales in New Mexico after a federal judge in Arizona modified a court-ordered injunction that suspended all timber management activities in the state’s national forests.
Both Forest Service officials and the Santa Fe-based conservation group that initiated a lawsuit to stop any activity that would hurt the Mexican spotted owl, an endangered species, praised U.S. District Judge Raner Collins’ decision Tuesday.
“We are pleased with this modification, which highlights the fact that we all want to do right by the communities we serve and reduce unnecessary burdens on communities that depend on the national forests for their sustenance,” said Cal Joyner, the Forest Service’s Southwest regional forester.
John Horning, executive director of Santa Fe-based WildEarth Guardians, the plaintiff in the lawsuit, also praised the judge’s decision but said he thought the Forest Service created an “unnecessary panic” when it announced it was ceasing all timber management activities, including firewood permit sales, until it determined the scope of the judge’s injunction.
On Monday, Joyner told The New Mexican the judge’s order was very broad, which is why the U.S. Forest Service announced in late September it was halting all timber management actions, including prescribed burns, tree thinning projects and the sale of firewood permits.
“That term ‘forest management’ needs to be better defined to assure we understand what it is the judge intends,” Joyner said. “When the judge says, ‘Cease timber management activities,’ I had no choice but to stop selling firewood permits.”
He said the Forest Service will file court documents seeking further clarification before Oct. 10 on what the order means “on some other aspects of the ruling so we know we are on clear ground and there are no unintended consequences.”
Those other activities — including stewardship contracts, timber sales, thinning and prescribed burns — will remain suspended until a clarification or modification of the injunction to ensure compliance with the ruling, Joyner said in a news release.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a statement Tuesday expressing gratitude for “the court’s quick action in modifying what would have been a devastating situation for so many New Mexicans who rely on these permits throughout the winter months. I know this is a relief to families across our state.”
Still, the modification does not cover commercial firewood permits, which is causing some concern for Brent Racher of Restoration Solutions, which contracts with the Forest Service to cut trees as part of a forest restoration project in New Mexico.
“We are still shut down on the forest,” he said Tuesday. “We haven’t been able to cut a tree. It’s horrible for our business.”
He said the trees his company cuts down are brought to roadways where individuals and companies can collect them after purchasing firewood permits. “We weren’t selling them ourselves,” he said.
He hopes the judge’s action opens the door to include commercial firewood permits, Racher added. “We’re hoping they will continue through the process and get to the point where we can get back to work. Otherwise, we’re looking for private and state land contracts to keep people working so we don’t all have a pink slip right before Christmas.”
The Mexican spotted owl, a mottled brown bird whose U.S. territory spans New Mexico, Arizona and parts of southern Utah and Colorado, was listed as a threatened species in 1993, mostly because of habitat loss due to logging. It is now listed as endangered.
In the lawsuit that initiated the halt to timber activities, WildEarth Guardians argued neither the Forest Service nor the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had collected data to prove the owl’s population had decreased. The judge agreed, saying both agencies were negligent in monitoring the bird’s population.
The Forest Service said people seeking fuel wood permits should be ready to pay by cash or check this week. Credit card sales will resume next week. Permits for the Carson National Forest are limited, so people are advised to call in advance to see if there are permits available.