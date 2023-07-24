_MG_9871.JPG (copy)

The Cerro Pelado Fire crests over the Jemez Mountains overlooking Cochiti Pueblo in May 2022.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

A newly released report from the U.S. Forest Service says the 2022 Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez Mountains was the third fire last year in New Mexico caused by a prescribed burn gone awry.

Both the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires, which later merged, have been previously attributed to prescribed burns, which are planned treatments meant to prevent the likelihood of large fires. The combined Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire became the largest wildfire in New Mexico history.

Now the Forest Service, in a 230-page report, says the Cerro Pelado Fire also had its beginnings with a prescribed burn. Investigators initially ruled the fire’s origin as inconclusive, and the cause was listed as unknown for more than a year.

042522Fire_44.JPG

The smoke plume from the Cerro Pelado Fire on the Jemez Mountains is shown in April 2022. The fire, started by a Forest Service prescribed burn that went awry, charred more than 45,000 acres in April and May of that year.
042522Fire_6.JPG

A tanker plane flies around the smoke plume from the Cerro Pelado Fire on the Jemez Mountains in April.

Recommended for you