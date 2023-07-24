The Cerro Pelado Fire crests over the Jemez Mountains overlooking Cochiti Pueblo in May of 2022. The fire, started by a Forest Service prescribed burn that went awry, charred more than 45,000 acres in April and May of 2022.
Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo
The smoke plume from the Cerro Pelado Fire on the Jemez Mountains is shown in April 2022.
A newly released report from the U.S. Forest Service says the 2022 Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez Mountains was the third fire last year in New Mexico caused by a prescribed burn gone awry.
Both the Calf Canyon and Hermit's Peak fires, which later merged, have been previously attributed to prescribed burns. The combined Calf Canyon/Hermit's Peak Fire became the largest wildfire in New Mexico history.
Now the Forest Service, in a 230-page report, says the Cerro Pelado Fire also had its beginnings with a prescribed burn. Investigators initially ruled the fire's origin as inconclusive, and the cause was listed as unknown for more than a year.
The report says the Cerro Pelado Fire began April 22, 2022, when strong winds stoked the simmering remains of a controlled burn slash pile and blew embers into a densely wooded area laden with flammable debris and vegetation. This sparked a blaze that would char about 46,000 acres, the agency's 230-page report said.
"In this case, despite being covered by wet snow, this holdover fire remained dormant for considerable time with no visible sign of smoke or heat," Michiko Martin, the agency's Southwest regional forester, said in a statement. "This investigation adds to the considerable evidence of how severely the Santa Fe National Forest was affected by extreme environmental conditions caused by historic drought in 2022."
Aside from scorching large swaths of forestland, the fire destroyed 10 structures, forced nearby residents to evacuate and led to the temporary closures of Bandelier National Monument and the Valles Caldera National Preserve.
Investigators found an ash pit that was 5 feet wide, 20 feet long and several feet deep, formed by a crew using equipment to push logging debris, dirt and other slash into a pile and burning it in February 2022, the report said. They determined this ash pit and a nearby smoldering ash berm to be the most likely sources of the fire.
The dirt mixed in with the debris acted as a buffer that enabled the embers to smolder intact for a long period, the report said.
A holdover or "sleeper" fire that lingered through the same winter and spring sparked the Calf Canyon Fire, while the Hermits Peak Fire was caused by a prescribed burn that blew out of control northwest of Las Vegas, N.M. The two formed an inferno that torched 341,000 acres and destroyed at least 500 homes.
All three of the planned burns that went amiss were conducted in the Santa Fe National Forest.
U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, both New Mexico Democrats, responded with outrage to news another blaze in the state in 2022 was caused by a Forest Service planned burn.
“New Mexico suffered enormous loss during last year’s wildfire season. It is frustrating and deeply concerning to learn now that the Cerro Pelado Fire was also caused by an escaped prescribed fire," Heinrich said in a statement.
Luján said the agency overlooking a holdover fire was "unacceptable."
"This was extremely reckless," he said in a statement. "There's technology to detect these mishaps from occurring, and USFS must do better to ensure this never happens again.”
Martin, the regional forester, said the agency's fire crews now monitor pile burns using handheld thermal devices and drones that can detect whether heat is present.
But whatever tools the agency has, it will require employees to regularly check the burn piles, which they should have been doing anyway, said Tom Ribe, a longtime public lands advocate and author of a book on how the 2000 Cerro Grande Fire was ignited by an errant prescribed burn.
"I think all they can do is patrol them more," Ribe said of the slash burns. "I think it's easy for people to assume, 'Oh, it's out; it's all over.' "
Last year, Forest Service Chief Randy Moore suspended prescribed burns while the agency reviewed prescribed burn policies in the wake of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
Moore noted sleeper fires are a relatively recent phenomenon that are happening more as a changing climate prolongs droughts, parches the environment and causes more unpredictable weather patterns.
Moore recommended the agency use the latest technology, including computer modeling, and be more vigilant in checking slash pile burns that can turn into holdover fires.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham expressed anger at how the Cerro Pelado Fire started.
“I am — again — outraged over the U.S. Forest Service’s negligence that caused this destruction," the governor said in a statement. "While climate change and extreme drought continue to plague the Southwest, the Forest Service must abandon their business-as-usual approach to prescribed burns and forest management in our state."
Lujan Grisham added she was relieved the agency will use technology to prevent future holdover burns from igniting wildfires, but she will continue to hold the federal government accountable for the wildfires it ignited last year.
Heinrich questioned why it took more than a year for the findings to be made public.
The report said determining the fire's cause was delayed in part because the scorched landscape made it difficult initially to pinpoint the source.
But Heinrich contends there's nothing to justify such a long lag. The agency, he said in his statement, must improve its transparency and engage more with New Mexicans.
“As the Forest Service does the necessary work of updating its modeling and use of prescribed fires, it must also prioritize rebuilding the public’s trust," he said.