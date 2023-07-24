A newly released report from the U.S. Forest Service says the 2022 Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez Mountains was the third fire last year in New Mexico caused by a prescribed burn gone awry.

Both the Calf Canyon and Hermit's Peak fires, which later merged, have been previously attributed to prescribed burns. The combined Calf Canyon/Hermit's Peak Fire became the largest wildfire in New Mexico history.

Now the Forest Service, in a 230-page report, says the Cerro Pelado Fire also had its beginnings with a prescribed burn. Investigators initially ruled the fire's origin as inconclusive, and the cause was listed as unknown for more than a year.

