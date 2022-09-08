The U.S. Forest Service issued recommendations Thursday for changing how it approaches prescribed burns to avoid the missteps that led to two such blazes going awry earlier this year and merging into the largest wildfire in New Mexico's recorded history. 

A 107-page report recommends a more rigorous review process with added safeguards when igniting the prescribed burns intended to reduce the risk of megafires in overgrown forests that have become more flammable in a hotter, drier climate. 

These recommendations follow a scathing review released in June that faulted agency officials for using outdated guidelines and incomplete weather information amid a prolonged drought while not considering climate change as a factor nor adequately estimating the risk of a controlled fire escaping.

