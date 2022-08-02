050622 jw wildfire04.JPG

The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fires rages May 13 along a ridgeline east of N.M. 518 near the Taos County line. A U.S. Forest Service plan intended to lessen wildfire risks and bolster biodiversity in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains near Santa Fe is being paused, in part as the agency reviews its procedures on prescribed burns, which combined to start the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

A U.S. Forest Service plan intended to lessen wildfire risks and bolster biodiversity in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains near Santa Fe is being paused, and a finding of no significant impact has been temporarily withdrawn.

The agency is putting the Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Resiliency Project on hold, partly so the teams involved in the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and its aftermath can regroup and also to respect the Forest Service chief’s 90-day review of prescribed burn policies.

Prescribed burns and mechanical thinning are key in the plan aimed at reducing the risk of catastrophic fires on a 50,500-acre expanse near the Santa Fe Municipal Watershed. The plan outlines using those methods and, to a lesser degree, spraying herbicides, planting native trees and building livestock fences on 38,600 acres of forest lands.

