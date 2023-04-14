The Santa Fe National Forest announced late Friday it is moving forward with a landscape resiliency project that has drawn concern and criticism from environmental advocates who say proposals to thin the forest are too aggressive and threaten the ecosystem.
In a news release, the Forest Service said it followed the National Environmental Policy Act to analyze the proposal and alternatives, plus potential effects.
The Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Resiliency Project was put on hold in 2022, in part so teams involved in fighting the devastating Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire could regroup while at the same time adhering to a 90-day review of prescribed burn policies in the wake of the blaze that destroyed 341,000 acres in Mora, San Miguel and Taos counties.
Two Forest Service-prescribed burns that went out of control led to the fire.
According to the news release, the decision has not yet been signed.
Critics of the project have decried what they say is the Forest Service’s unwillingness to listen to concerns from the public — including a resolution from the Santa Fe County Commission — about the volume of tree thinning and controlled burns in a 50,000-acre area near Santa Fe.
In a op-ed running Sunday in The New Mexican, project opponent Sarah Hyden wrote conservation organizations “have been eager to help the Forest Service develop a project plan that does not rely on widespread and aggressive tree-cutting and burning, but instead utilizes conservation strategies to retain water, as moist forests are healthier and more fire-resistant. They have urged the Forest Service to promote fire safety from homes and communities outward, not by risky and aggressive treatments out in the forest.”
The plan calls for crews to do more mechanical tree thinning and managed burns.
In an August interview, Adam Rissien, rewilding manager for Santa Fe-based WildEarth Guardians, called the plan a “leap first and look later” approach.
Opponents of the project also have questioned the agency’s ability to conduct planned burns in the wake of problems identified with the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
A project summary describes the Forest Stewards Guild developing the plan in conjunction with the U.S. Forest Service to reduce the risk of high-intensity wildfires, enhance wildlife habitat and improve watershed conditions.