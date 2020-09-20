With the thick smoke recently cleared from the Medio and Caja fires near Santa Fe, forest officials are looking to light controlled burns in the coming months to curtail future wildfires.
The prescribed burns would cover a total of 6,800 acres in six wooded areas within Santa Fe National Forest to consume vegetation and debris that can turn a wildfire into an inferno, especially in drought conditions.
Even controlled fires can emit heavy smoke, so efforts must be made to prevent the haze from growing too thick and aggravating respiratory problems, including in people afflicted with COVID-19, state health officials said.
“There are going to be a lot of conditions that have to be met before we implement any one of these prescribed burns,” said Julie Anne Overton, spokeswoman for Santa Fe National Forest.
Local fire crews must be adequately staffed to conduct prescribed burns, Overton said. That could be challenging as crew members are diverted to help battle blazes raging on the West Coast, she said.
Wind conditions also must be right — strong enough to clear out smoke but not so gusty as to fan a controlled burn into a wildfire, she said. And air, ground and flammable debris must have a certain level of moisture, she added.
The agency will issue a two-week public notice before any fires are ignited, Overton said.
Even after the Medio Fire subsided, smoke has lingered in the area, though much of it was from massive wildfires on the West Coast. A prescribed burn will have much less smoke than a wildfire, but research suggests that any air pollution can worsen COVID-19 symptoms and outcomes, said David Morgan, spokesman for the state Department of Health.
COVID-19 patients, whether in the throes of the illness or recovering, typically have a compromised immune system or impaired heart and lungs, making them more vulnerable to smoke, Morgan said.
"Even with prescribed burns, our eyes are the best tools to determine if it is safe to be outside,” Morgan said.
Prescribed burns must be registered with the Environment Department and conducted under the correct conditions, agency spokeswoman Maddy Hayden said.
Fire managers must identify on the registration the “ventilation” — or air movement — that will occur when a fire is set, including the expected intensity of winds or whether an inversion might trap the smoke.
They must assess the ventilation forecasts the day before a scheduled burn to ensure it is safe, both for their personnel and surrounding communities, Hayden said.
They also must create a plan to notify populations that might be affected and offer any viable alternatives to burning, Hayden said.
Prescribed burns have been an integral part of forest management in the West in the past 20 years. Forests clogged with debris, dead trees and dry undergrowth, combined with heavy winds, stoked the 2000 Cerro Grande Fire into a monstrous blaze that destroyed 235 homes in Los Alamos and charred 43,000 acres.
Conversely, a 2019 controlled burn in Pacheco Canyon helped fire crews contain the Medio Fire and keep it from crossing Forest Road 102 where it would’ve threatened homes, the ski basin and a watershed, forest officials said.
"It’s almost a real-time case study on why we do … thinning and prescribed burning," Overton said.
In Santa Fe National Forest, the controlled burns help crews to manage ponderosa pine and dry mixed conifer to reduce the risk of severe wildfires and allow the lower-intensity fires to play their natural role in the ecosystem, Overton said.
Environmental groups such as WildEarth Guardians dispute the notion that controlled burns are necessary, arguing that these deliberate fires can inflict damage to wildlife habitat.
But Overton said crews now ignite and control low-intensity fires that were a natural occurrence every seven to 15 years for centuries.
“And then 140 years ago, we stopped letting that happen,” Overton said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.