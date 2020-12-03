Santa Fe National Forest conducted a prescribed burn near the city Thursday.
Forest officials said the 132-acre Hyde Park burn of slash piles near Black Canyon Campground was aided by snow on the ground, keeping the fire from spreading to adjacent vegetation. Pile burns generally produce less smoke and burn with less intensity, though smoke was visible throughout the day in Santa Fe.
Pile burns are designed to remove woody debris from previously thinned areas and reduce the risk of high-severity wildfire, Forest Service officials said.
A 525-acre pile burn was conducted Thursday about 2½ miles from Jemez Springs.
A spokeswoman said Thursday the burns at both locations were planned for only one day, but those projects and others will be evaluated to determine if other burns are needed, depending on moisture conditions.
