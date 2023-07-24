A newly released report by the U.S. Forest Service confirms the Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez Mountains ignited as the result of a prescribed slash pile burn conducted by the agency.
U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, both New Mexico Democrats, responded with outrage to news that yet another blaze in the state in 2022 was caused by a Forest Service burn.
The devastating and record-setting Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire began as the result of two separate prescribed burns in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. All three burns were conducted in the Santa Fe National Forest.
“New Mexico suffered enormous loss during last year’s wildfire season. It is frustrating and deeply concerning to learn now that the Cerro Pelado Fire was also caused by an escaped prescribed fire," Heinrich said in a statement.
“As the Forest Service does the necessary work of updating its modeling and use of prescribed fires, it must also prioritize rebuilding the public’s trust," he added, noting it took more than a year for the findings to be made public. "This will require more transparency and much more concerted and authentic engagement with New Mexicans than the Forest Service has shown up to this point.”
Luján called the news "unacceptable."
"This was extremely reckless," he said in a statement. "There's technology to detect these mishaps from occurring and USFS must do better to ensure this never happens again.”
