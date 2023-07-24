_MG_9871.JPG (copy)

The Cerro Pelado Fire crests over the Jemez Mountains overlooking Cochiti Pueblo in May of 2022. The fire burned more than 45,000 acres in April and May of 2022.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

A newly released report by the U.S. Forest Service confirms the Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez Mountains ignited as the result of a prescribed slash pile burn conducted by the agency.

U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, both New Mexico Democrats, responded with outrage to news that yet another blaze in the state in 2022 was caused by a Forest Service burn.

The devastating and record-setting Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire began as the result of two separate prescribed burns in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. All three burns were conducted in the Santa Fe National Forest.

