The Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service will end their Stage 2 fire restrictions this week due to monsoon downpours decreasing fire danger across the state.
According to a news release issued Monday, the changes will go into effect on all BLM land across the New Mexico beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
The Stage 3 restrictions for the Carson, Cibola and Santa Fe national forests will be rescinded at 8 a.m. Wednesday, forest officials announced Monday.
"Forest managers use several criteria to determine when to lift fire restrictions, including current and predicted weather, fuel moisture, fire activity levels and available firefighting resources," Santa Fe National Forest officials said in a news release. "The arrival of monsoonal moisture has eased the dry conditions that led to restrictions and lowered fire danger to low."
The BLM enacted its Stage 2 restrictions May 20, prohibiting campfires and charcoal, coal and wood stoves, as well as smoking and the use of lanterns and fireworks. The order also placed restrictions on target shooting and the use of chain saws.
The national forest restrictions, which went into effect May 14, were similar to those issued by the BLM.
Fireworks are always prohibited in national forests and on BLM property.
"While the lifting of these restrictions will allow for the use of campfires, caution is still advised when outdoors as not all areas of the state have received equal amounts of moisture," said Timothy Spisak, New Mexico director of the BLM, in a statement.
"It is recommended to plan your activity and go prepared when spending time outdoors by having a shovel, fire extinguisher and extra water on hand," he continued. "Please take all precautions when operating vehicles and equipment in areas where dry grass and brush are present."
While campfires will once again be allowed in the state's national forests, officials cautioned that abandoned campfires are the leading cause of human-caused wildfires.
People should keep their fires to a manageable size, never leave them unattended and not burn aerosol cans or pressurized containers, forest officials said in the news release. People also need to make sure their campfire is completely extinguished and cool to the touch before leaving the area.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, campers should allow wood used in a fire to burn completely to ash and pour water on the fire until the hissing sound stops.
If water is not available, people can stir sand and dirt into the embers to bury the fire.
