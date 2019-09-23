Forest Service awaits clarification on judge’s order

U.S. Forest Service officials are halting — at least temporarily — all timber management activities, including prescribed burns, on New Mexico’s five national forests as it awaits clarification on a federal judge’s recent ruling.
The action comes in the wake of a court order last week that mandated a stop to all timber initiatives on those forests in response to a 2013 lawsuit filed by Santa Fe-based WildEarth Guardians seeking protections for the Mexican spotted owl.
In his decision earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Raner C. Collins in Arizona said the Forest Service and Fish and Wildlife Service were remiss in not monitoring the population of the bird, an endangered species threatened by factors such as wildfires and timber harvesting.
Regional Forester Cal Joyner of the Forest Service said in a news release issued Monday, “While we believe the five national forests [in New Mexico] are not within the scope of the order, the Department of Justice has requested clarification from the court to confirm our understanding.”
In the interim, the forest service will stop all management actions — including prescribed burns, timber sales, thinning operations and other related projects — he said.
“We will continue to work to meet our consultation responsibilities under the court’s order as quickly as possible, as we are fully committed to continuing efforts for the recovery of the Mexican spotted owl,” Joyner said.
Though it is unclear how many planned prescribed burns will be affected statewide, Julie Anne Overton of the Santa Fe National Forest said nine burns had been planned for some 12,000 acres, including in the Santa Fe Watershed area this week. All have been stopped for the time being.
WildEarth Guardians argued neither the Forest Service nor the Fish and Wildlife Service did enough to collect data to prove the owl’s population numbers were increasing because of forest management actions.
Collins’ ruling cited the Endangered Species Act in saying relevant federal agencies must “avoid taking action that would jeopardize the existence of a listed species or adversely modify its habitat.”
The Mexican spotted owl, a mottled brown bird whose U.S. territory spans New Mexico, Arizona and parts of southern Utah and Colorado, was first listed as a threatened species in 1993, largely because of concerns that logging was threatening the bird’s habitat.
Collins’ decision said while the Forest Service was supposed to begin implementing a population monitoring plan for the owl in 1996, with a 10 to 15 year goal of providing that forest management actions were increasing the owl’s number, no such “long-term monitoring” had been implemented.