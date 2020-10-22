The Luna Fire had grown to 10,300 acres Thursday and was continuing to burn with no containment in canyons near the tiny community of Chacon southeast of Taos, U.S. Forest Service officials said.
A Red Flag warning was in place due to stronger winds and low humidity, and officials had issued a voluntary evacuation order for the Luna Canyon area.
The Forest Service also announced that Stage 1 fire restrictions will take effect Friday in the Santa Fe and Carson national forests in Northern New Mexico as well as parts of the Cibola National Forest in Central New Mexico. The new rules come as drought conditions intensify statewide and the risk of wildfire rises, officials said in a series of news releases.
"Fire danger is unusually high for this time of year and COVID-19 has added another layer of complexity," the agency said.
Officials said the restrictions, in place until Dec. 31 unless conditions change, are aimed at preventing human-caused wildfires from igniting and also will allow firefighting crews to focus their efforts and resources on the Luna Fire, which ignited Saturday.
The cause of the blaze was still under investigation.
There were 150 people battling the blaze Thursday, with the help of seven fire engines, five bulldozers, three helicopters and five water tenders. Air tankers would provided as needed, the Forest Service said.
Under the Stage 1 restrictions, campfires, charcoal grills and wood stoves are permitted only in developed campsites and picnic areas where fire rings and grills are provided. Campfires are prohibited at dispersed camping sites.
Smoking is allowed only in enclosed vehicles or buildings, at developed recreation sites or in an area cleared of all flammable material.
Individual violators could face a fine of up to $5,000, while organizations could be fined up to $10,000. Violations also could lead to a sentence of up to six months of incarceration, according to the news release.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.