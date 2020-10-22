A dangerous combination of record-high temperatures, gusty winds, severe drought and low humidity prompted a red flag warning Thursday from the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.
Conditions across the northern, central and eastern portions of New Mexico were ripe for rapidly spreading wildfire.
The warning came as the Luna Fire grew to an estimated 10,300 acres and was continuing to burn with no containment in canyons near the tiny community of Chacon, about 16 miles southeast of Taos, U.S. Forest Service officials said.
A voluntary evacuation order was in place for the Luna Canyon area.
The Forest Service also announced Stage 1 fire restrictions will take effect Friday in the Santa Fe and Carson national forests in Northern New Mexico as well as parts of Cibola National Forest in Central New Mexico.
"Fire danger is unusually high for this time of year and COVID-19 has added another layer of complexity," the agency said.
Officials said the restrictions, in place until Dec. 31 unless conditions change, are aimed at preventing human-caused wildfires from sparking and also will allow firefighting crews to focus efforts and resources on the Luna Fire, which ignited Saturday.
The cause of the blaze was still under investigation.
There were 150 people battling the blaze Thursday, with the help of seven fire engines, five bulldozers, three helicopters and five water tenders. Air tankers would be provided as needed, the Forest Service said.
It was unclear how weather changes forecast over the weekend and into early next week might affect the effort to contain the Luna Fire.
Temperatures in the Taos area were expected to drop to a low of 30 degrees by Sunday night, with possible rain and snow showers. A more extreme chill was expected to hit Chacon, with near-freezing temperatures overnight Thursday and Friday and a low of 24 degrees Sunday night. There was an 80 percent chance of rain and snow Sunday, the National Weather Service said.
Santa Fe also could see freezing temperatures late Sunday. Rain and snow are forecast from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Under the Stage 1 fire restrictions, campfires, charcoal grills and wood stoves are permitted only in developed Forest Service campsites and picnic areas where fire rings and grills are provided. Campfires are prohibited at dispersed camping sites.
Smoking is allowed only in enclosed vehicles or buildings, at developed recreation sites or in an area cleared of all flammable material.
Individual violators could face a fine of up to $5,000, while organizations could be fined up to $10,000. Violations also could lead to a sentence of up to six months of incarceration, according to a news release.
