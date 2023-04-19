Visitors to the Santa Fe National Forest should be wary of spring flooding as rising temperatures lead to rapid snowmelt in the mountains of Northern New Mexico, forest officials said Wednesday.

“Localized flooding and impassable road conditions” are possible as the Pecos River rises, the Santa Fe National Forest said in a news release. All rivers and creeks in the Sangre de Cristo and Tusas mountains and all northern tributaries of the Rio Grande could be affected.

Forest officials urged people to be careful near dangerously cold, fast-moving water and to be prepared for flood advisories or warnings from the National Weather Service.

