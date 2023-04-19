Visitors to the Santa Fe National Forest should be wary of spring flooding as rising temperatures lead to rapid snowmelt in the mountains of Northern New Mexico, forest officials said Wednesday.
“Localized flooding and impassable road conditions” are possible as the Pecos River rises, the Santa Fe National Forest said in a news release. All rivers and creeks in the Sangre de Cristo and Tusas mountains and all northern tributaries of the Rio Grande could be affected.
Forest officials urged people to be careful near dangerously cold, fast-moving water and to be prepared for flood advisories or warnings from the National Weather Service.
“Strong springtime winds, low humidity and near to above-average temperatures will result in widespread critical fire weather conditions, especially at lower elevations, as well as [increased] snowmelt in the northern high country through at least Wednesday,” Kerry Jones, a meteorologist with the U.S. Forest Service, said in the news release.
“Temperatures are expected to return to below-average on Thursday as a cold front sweeps the region,” Jones added. “Lighter winds and below-average temperatures for Friday and this weekend should temporarily slow the rate of snowmelt in the high country.”
Closed areas within the Las Vegas/Pecos District are:
Barillas Area.
Forest Road 261, starting at the national forest boundary and ending at El Porvenir Campground.
Forest Roads 263, 263B and 263C.
A portion of the Skyline Trail outside the wilderness area.
All forest lands within the El Porvenir Developed Recreation Site.
Baker Flat Oak Flats and Big Pine picnic sites and Burro Basin Trailhead.