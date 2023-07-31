The spurts of rain in the past several days interrupting Santa Fe’s version of a heat wave felt like a godsend to many.
But the rainfall and rumbling thunderheads are apt to be more like a fleeting desert mirage than the start of a monsoon.
The longer-term forecast calls for most of August to have above-average heat with sparse rain at best — continuing the El Niño pattern of a hotter, drier summer in the Southwest, followed by wetter-than-normal conditions in the fall and possibly winter.
“This [year’s] monsoon is likely to be a complete dud,” said Clay Anderson, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Albuquerque.
For now, the chances of rain will increase during the week, reaching 50% by Thursday before tapering off again going into the weekend.
That’s mostly because the heat dome, which was parked above New Mexico, is moving east into Texas and Oklahoma, Anderson said, referring to a high-pressure ridge that traps hot air beneath it and blocks storms from forming.
Somehow, Santa Fe defied the heat dome and drew a few storms, Anderson said.
“You just got lucky,” he said.
A heat dome is a common occurrence during an El Niño, which is caused by the Pacific Ocean warming near the Equator.
The heat dome now moving out of New Mexico clears the way for moisture to flow in from the south and increases the likelihood of rain as the week progresses, Anderson said, adding the dose of dampness will be short-lived.
“Anything you get over the next four days or so is great, but it’s going to come to an end ... at least for a while,” he said.
Higher rainfall also means more chance of flash floods on the immense burn scar left by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, Anderson said. No flood advisories were issued Monday for the burn area — located in Mora, San Miguel and Taos counties — but one could be put in place in the next couple of days, he said.
By the weekend, hot air will circulate from the Four Corners region south into New Mexico, Anderson said.
During the week, temperatures will be in the upper 80s in downtown Santa Fe and a few degrees warmer at the regional airport, according to weather service data.
Temperatures will rise to the low 90s in downtown over the weekend, which still will be considerably cooler than July’s record-breaking heat that spiked to the upper 90s and hit 100 one day.
Because of Santa Fe’s higher elevation, its heat wave wasn’t as severe as some other parts of the state. That includes neighboring Albuquerque, which saw 15 days with triple-digit temperatures, already the most since at least 1990, with August yet to come.
This El Niño is surpassing the last full-fledged one in 2016, which also set heat records. The weather pattern is heating an ocean already warming from climate change, acting as an accelerant that can be felt worldwide, scientists say.
The severe heatwaves occurring globally would be highly unlikely in many countries and would not be happening in North America if not for climate change, according to the World Weather Attribution, an international effort to analyze how a changing climate influences weather.
If New Mexicans can get through the August heat, they can look forward to above-average fall rains that could come as soon as September and no later than October, Anderson said.
The El Niño is expected to produce a wetter-than-normal winter, but the question is what area of New Mexico will get more precipitation, he said.
A milder El Niño will bring more rain and snow to Northern New Mexico, and a stronger one will generate wetter weather in the southern part of the state, Anderson said.
That’s because a stronger El Niño draws the Pacific jet stream farther south, funneling more moisture to the southern areas, he said.
In that scenario, Northern New Mexico would end up with a winter closer to normal, he said.