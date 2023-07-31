Virga.jpg

Virga forms over the badlands north of Santa Fe earlier this summer. Forecasters say most of August is expected to have above-average heat with sparse rain at best.

 Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican

The spurts of rain in the past several days interrupting Santa Fe’s version of a heat wave felt like a godsend to many.

But the rainfall and rumbling thunderheads are apt to be more like a fleeting desert mirage than the start of a monsoon.

The longer-term forecast calls for most of August to have above-average heat with sparse rain at best — continuing the El Niño pattern of a hotter, drier summer in the Southwest, followed by wetter-than-normal conditions in the fall and possibly winter.

Recommended for you