Advocacy groups continue to ramp up the pressure on state Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, pushing lawmakers to remove the Albuquerque Democrat — accused of sexual harassment and bullying — from the Legislature.

“Senator Ivey-Soto is dangerous,” Lan Sena, policy director for the Center for Civic Policy, said during a news conference held outside the state Capitol on Monday. “He should not be allowed in this building.”

Contacted Monday, Ivey-Soto said he was informed “further action on that complaint was postponed indefinitely” and questioned his critics’ challenges to his fitness for office.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community