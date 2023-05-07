There are a few in the neighborhood who still remember the heyday of Johnny’s Market.
In the mid-1970s, it was one of dozens of mom and pop shops in Santa Fe, complete with a produce department, health and beauty section and a butcher shop.
The kind of place where customers would drive up from La Cienega and Albuquerque to buy choice cuts of meat for good prices. The place where neighbors cashed their paychecks or Social Security checks each week, paying off the last week’s groceries and starting a new line of credit for the next week.
Johnny’s Market was so central to the community that Manuel Sandoval Jr., who grew up blocks from the market, knew the swath of grass and trees across the street as “Johnny’s Park,” rather than its given name, Young Park.
The broad adobe building on the corner of Tesuque Drive and Laguna Street, with green and white slats for shutters and sagging wooden accents, is still standing. The fading letters out front still say “Johnny’s Market.”
But it hasn’t been Johnny’s Market for about 30 years. Instead, the structure has gone through many iterations, many shapes, many lives in recent decades. Much like the neighborhood that surrounds it.
The transformation is at the heart of Santa Fe’s gentrification debate, one that saddens, troubles and occasionally angers those on both sides. Defined by city documents as Santa Fe’s Hopewell Mann enclave, the triangle between Cerrillos Road, St. Michael’s Drive and St. Francis Drive is the latest neighborhood to see more affluent newcomers displace lower-income and often nonwhite residents through increased housing costs.
Those who live and work near the corner of Tesuque Drive and Laguna Street agree: The neighborhood isn’t the same and hasn’t been for some time. Children of Hopewell Mann have grown up and moved away. Aging homeowners have died and new ones have bought property. Renters have moved in and moved out, sometimes pushed by the rising cost of shelter.
The changes — and, in some cases, challenges — have become part of the rhythm of the neighborhood.
Harold and Manuel
In the more than 50 years he’s been looking out the slatted windows of Johnny’s Market, Harold Romero, the building’s owner, has seen things come and go.
Johnny’s Market opened up in 1946, when Romero’s father-in-law — the titular Johnny — decided to join the ranks of the many Santa Fe families who owned corner grocery stores.
Romero, equipped with butchering expertise from a family member and leader in the meat merchants’ union, bought the place in 1974, when his father-in-law grew too old to manage the little business.
At the peak of the shop’s prominence, Romero was part butcher, part babysitter: The four walls of Johnny’s Market corralled all of the neighborhood kids as they searched for after-school snacks.
“They just scattered all over the store, and not all of them had money,” Romero recalled. “They were all good kids, though. They always got stuff.”
To cater to his young clientele, Romero said Johnny’s Market sold “the junk stuff” — the kind of candies the chain supermarkets didn’t carry.
In those days, Sandoval was one of Romero’s customers.
Sandoval grew up in the neighborhood; his family moved into a house blocks from Young Park in the mid-1960s, when the backyards, streets and still-empty lots were full of roving baby boomer children playing until the streetlights came on.
“When I grew up, everybody was on bicycles outside. You were punished if you had to go inside,” Sandoval said.
These days, though, things are different.
Many of the original owners of neighborhood properties have died, with a few exceptions: Sandoval’s 89-year-old father, Manuel Sr., is still around.
And Sandoval himself is an exception, too: While most of the children who grew up in Hopewell Mann left and didn’t come back, Sandoval returned after more than two decades away.
“Everybody’s grown up and gone. There’s no one — none of the neighborhood — now,” Sandoval said.
Romero has noticed this demographic shift, too.
Though not a resident, Romero still visits the building labeled Johnny’s Market most mornings. For more than 20 years, the structure has warehoused shampoos, massage oils and other merchandise for The Floating World, the gift shop at Ten Thousand Waves spa, he said.
Until about three years ago, the landowner had his own meat processing operation in the back of the building, butchering for local ranchers or hunters.
His former customers left the community or died, Romero said, and, for the most part, young families didn’t come in to take their places.
The result: “There’s no more kids in the park,” Romero said.
And yet, people are moving into Hopewell Mann. Data from the Santa Fe Data Platform, a local public-private data collection project, shows population growth of 33% from 2010 to 2016 in the part of the neighborhood encompassing Johnny’s Market and Sandoval’s home.
So who’s moving in?
Leslie
When Leslie Gains-Germain purchased a century-old adobe about a year ago, she was looking for a project.
Gains-Germain grew up visiting an uncle who built adobe dwellings in Southern New Mexico, learning the tricks of adobe construction and how to fix up older homes.
And when friends first introduced Gains-Germain — who moved to Santa Fe about a year and a half ago — to Hopewell Mann, she loved the way it mixed residential housing with local businesses.
“I was like, ‘Wow, this is really cool.’ It’s not downtown — it’s a little bit more relaxed — but you still have some coffee shops and places to go for a beer,” she remembered thinking.
All of this made fixing up the little adobe house across the street from Johnny’s Market and Young Park the perfect project.
Gains-Germain initially paid about $250,000 for the home. She bought it directly from the sellers, a family whose surname had been associated with the property since it was built, but most recently had been renting it out.
It needed a lot of work. The plaster crumbled, and the roof leaked.
“It was time for an upgrade or else it wouldn’t really be possible to live there,” the new owner said.
So far, Gains-Germain said she’s put another $250,000 — funded through a combination of her work earnings as a young professional and an inheritance — into restoring the adobe and adding about 400 square feet, the equivalent of a new laundry room and another bathroom.
Eventually, Gains-Germain plans to move out of her current residence off Airport Road to live in the little house across the street from Johnny’s Market. Her home will join the 26% of housing units in Hopewell Mann occupied by their owners, according to the Santa Fe Data Platform.
“I think it’s going to be a really nice place to live and a nice residence, too, once the remodel is finished,” she said.
But in Gains-Germain’s mind, what she’s done — buying a home from an old-school Santa Fe family and remodeling it — counts as gentrification.
“When I hear the word gentrification, I think it means like white people moving in, taking over a neighborhood that used to have more of a diversity of cultures,” she said.
“I definitely think I’m part of it,” she added. “I bought the house from a family who was not white like I am. They’re a New Mexican family.”
But at the same time, Gains-Germain resists the type of displacement and homogeneity that gentrification can lead to. She said she values diverse communities as an opportunity to interact with neighbors who are different from herself, and it’s important to preserve lower-income and nonwhite residents’ footprint in the neighborhood.
And she thinks communities like Hopewell Mann — where residents can bike or walk to grocery stores, albeit not Johnny’s Market, and bring their dogs and children to Young Park — should be accessible to everyone.
“Regardless of income level, everyone should be able to have a neighborhood-level quality of life, where they can walk and ride their bikes to things that bring them exercise and food and all of those things that are really important for our health,” Gains-Germain said.
She knows housing is harder to find at an affordable price in Santa Fe. And she acknowledges a $500,000 house is still out of reach for most young professionals in the city, let alone for its residents who live with more modest incomes.
So where does that leave Gains-Germain? She’s a soon-to-be resident of Hopewell Mann, an admitted gentrifier and someone who wants to see her new community’s diverse residents stay — and thrive — in the neighborhood.
“I don’t think its good for neighborhoods to turn into all the same kind of people living there,” she said.
Amber, Jordan and Tyler
Though they’ve only lived in Hopewell Mann for a few weeks, Amber Barnes and her son, Tyler, already are regulars at Young Park.
On Wednesday afternoon, Barnes and her partner, Jordan Agoyo, tossed a neon green football with Tyler on the park’s still-green grass, ensuring the 9-year-old was warmed up for an evening practice session. The family walked the two blocks between their apartment and the park.
It’s one of the many benefits of their new living situation, Barnes said.
Barnes’ and Tyler’s move to Agoyo’s rental, a two-bedroom house on Cochiti Street, was born of pragmatism. Barnes and Agoyo have been in a relationship for more than a year, and it no longer made sense for the couple to be paying a combined $2,800 a month for two separate apartments.
So Barnes gave up her $1,200-per-month rent-controlled apartment near Airport Road to move into Agoyo’s $1,600-per-month two-bedroom casita.
The new living situation is “financially reasonable,” Barnes said, though the price of rent still stings.
She has that in common with most of her neighbors, particularly those who rent. About half of Hopewell Mann renters spend more than 30% of their income on rent, the Santa Fe Data Platform shows. A
bout one in five Hopewell Mann homeowners spend more than 30% of their income on housing costs.
“While I’m in a relationship, I’m still a single mom. I work two jobs. … He works a full-time job. It’s just wild that we can’t afford housing in Santa Fe,” Barnes said.
“It’s like I’m making money; I’m just not making enough money,” she added.
Still, the new house is 20 minutes closer to Piñon Elementary School, where her son is in the fourth grade, than their old apartment. And it’s quiet, Barnes said; so far, the family hasn’t felt unsafe in Hopewell Mann or in Santa Fe.
“I’ve lived here for almost all my life,” Agoyo said of Santa Fe. “I’ve never, ever had any problems.”
For the most part, the new spot works for them, Barnes said. It’s possible for her to appreciate a shorter school drop-off commute while dreading paying her rent each month.
Young Park is just one of those good things about the new house. It’s a place for the three of them to race around on the grass and practice proper football form, meet neighborhood dogs and sit in the shade of slingshot-shaped trees.
Though Harold Romero may not have seen him, Tyler’s presence is proof there’s at least some kids still using Young Park.
It’s a sign the corner of Tesuque Drive and Laguna Street still has life. And once more, change.