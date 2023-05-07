There are a few in the neighborhood who still remember the heyday of Johnny’s Market.

In the mid-1970s, it was one of dozens of mom and pop shops in Santa Fe, complete with a produce department, health and beauty section and a butcher shop.

The kind of place where customers would drive up from La Cienega and Albuquerque to buy choice cuts of meat for good prices. The place where neighbors cashed their paychecks or Social Security checks each week, paying off the last week’s groceries and starting a new line of credit for the next week.

