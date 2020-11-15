Remote learning was just not going to cut it for Sheaffer Palermo’s children.
It only took this past spring for the 40-year-old mother to see the writing on the wall as her kids attended public and charter schools in Santa Fe during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus forced all schools across the state to close in March, and students finished the 2019-20 school year in front of computer screens.
After that experience, the Palermo household was finished with remote learning.
The biggest issue, Palermo said, was the internet. The family's connectivity at their home in Cerrillos was a huge problem. On a near-daily basis, one of Palermo's four children — ranging in grade levels from kindergarten to 12th — was getting bounced from a remote classroom because of slow internet speed.
“The prospect of having four children on screen for the school year was not appealing to us,” Palermo said. “I knew it was going to come with a lot of resentments and meltdowns. I know my kids, so I knew it wasn’t going to work out.”
Palermo’s alternative was simple: home school, an alternative more New Mexico families are trying during the COVID-19 era.
According to the state Public Education Department, families of 14,224 students statewide said they were opting for home schooling for the 2020-21 school year. It was an increase of 5,492 from the previous year and the first time home-school numbers topped 10,000 since 2017-18.
The return to home school is a phenomenon that could have major ramifications for New Mexico education for years to come, if only because it was an alternative that had been declining in recent years. In 2010-11, New Mexico had 33,800 home-school students.
But with home schooling on the rise again, administrators in the state's public school districts note the practice will have an effect on traditional schools' enrollments — and budgets.
Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica García said she worries more students will leave the district the longer they stay out of the classroom. In September, the district reported a 496-student drop in its overall enrollment from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, and García said that number will likely continue to decline as the year goes along.
However, she wasn't sure how big a role home schooling had on the drop, or how it will affect student rolls in the future.
“Public education is going to be forever changed from this experience," García said of the pandemic. ”I don't think we know exactly in what ways."
Brian and Allyn Kennedy already know how home schooling and COVID-19 affected their kids' education — they pulled their two sons out of Atalaya Elementary School in September to help teach them on their own. Brian Kennedy said his second grader struggled to maintain his focus spending up to six hours in front of a computer for remote learning, while his fourth grader didn't feel challenged by the online curriculum.
"I think the silver lining to this whole mess is, we got to spend that much time personally involved in their moment-to-moment education," said Brian Kennedy, a Santa Fe firefighter.
Allyn Kennedy, a self-employed accountant, said she did plenty of research on home school and the available curricula. Her job allowed her the flexibility to teach their sons around her schedule.
"That separation is huge," Allyn Kennedy said. "I am more productive, and my attention to the children is much better."
Still, the Kennedys recognized there were some subjects that they weren't equipped to teach. So they enlisted the services of Rebecca Cohen, who runs the Homeschool Classroom.
Cohen taught for 20 years in public and private schools before starting her nonprofit organization in 2010. She said she heard more from families like the Kennedys who had questions about home-school programs through the summer and fall.
"There were some who were forced to [inquire about her business] because both parents have full-time jobs," Cohen said. "That makes it very difficult to take the time for home schooling."
Palermo doesn't have that problem. She is focusing on taking care of an infant son, but she has experience teaching at a Montessori school in Colorado from 2007 to 2010. She taught her oldest daughter, Isabella, for a few years before she attended New Mexico School for the Arts as a freshman.
While Isabella opted to stay with the school for the arts in remote learning, 12-year-old Adeline, 8-year-old Archer and 6-year-old Caspian are learning from their mother.
“It just felt normal,” Palermo said. “It didn’t feel super stressful, and I had not planned on going back to work until around now anyway.”
García said public schools can still fill a role for home-school families, and the district offers a home-school program for students in first through sixth grades. It gives parents the option of enrolling their child for three hours a day in a core subject or a half-day for an elective class like art or physical education.
García said it helps parents focus their own instruction on fewer subjects, while also giving students a place to socialize and meet new people.
“We really try to encourage them to stay connected with us,” García said.
Audrey Walker, who teaches language arts in the program at Nava Elementary School, said she often sees students stay in the program for four or five years and develop lasting friendships in the process. Her biggest challenge is keeping her instruction fresh for returning students.
"One of the things for me is to not repeat what I did two years ago," Walker said. "I try to keep it interesting for the older kids who are with me."
Jasmin Sanders, whose daughter Liat Allen-Sanders is a fifth grader in the district’s home-school program, said the experience has led her to consider going to a public middle school in a couple of years.
“She’s just interested in trying it out because she’s never done that,” Jasmin Sanders said. “She’s doing more volume of work, of writing, of different subjects, just to prepare for that. I don’t think it will be that hard for her to do.”
But a lingering question remains: Is the move to home school a temporary fad? Cohen said no; the pandemic has opened doors for alternative ways of educating children. She said more individualized instruction that engages students is a better format.
"Online learning is not for everyone, but it is great for some kids," Cohen said. "There is no one-size-fits-all curriculum. I pull from 10 different resources just for one child. There is no one curriculum that fits every kid."
García argued public schools are essential because they expose children to different backgrounds and cultures that they might not get in a home-school setting.
"I think that we benefit from that," García said. "I think the proliferation of home school, charter schools and vouchers and private schools, they have caused more division in our country because we don't get to know each other."
For her part, Palermo — who said she expects her children will eventually return to the public school setting — said she enjoys the flexibility home school can provide in instructional time as well as teaching methods. She said she does not have a regimented schedule set for her kids, instead setting up blocks of learning time throughout the day, sometimes into the evening.
What’s nice, she said, is a simple hike or playtime at a park can turn into an impromptu science or even a history lesson.
“We really believe our learning happens at any time of the day and in any location,” Palermo said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.