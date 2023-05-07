It used to be easy to identify states that didn’t give two cents about being politically correct.
Most white voters supported former Klansman David Duke when he ran unsuccessfully for governor of Louisiana in 1991. Massachusetts Sen. Ted Kennedy easily won reelection in 1970, a year after he fled a watery auto crash in which his female passenger died.
Impoverished New Mexico only seems more sedate. Sure, the state’s voters twice favored law professor Barack Obama and twice rejected tycoon Donald Trump, but political incorrectness comes in many forms.
A conventional theme for Republicans is New Mexico Democrats are soft on criminals and indifferent to public safety. The GOP had to massage that stand last year.
Operating on the idea that everyone deserves a 20th chance, Republicans nominated 19-time convicted felon Solomon Pena for state representative in an Albuquerque district. Pena had served seven years in prison for burglary, larceny, receiving stolen property and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Compassionate conservatism becomes a sound bite when the GOP goes against the grain. What’s wrong with enabling Pena or other ex-convicts to turn around their lives through public service?
The politically incorrect truth was harsher. A sagging state Republican Party didn’t worry about the credentials of a candidate running in a solidly Democratic district. Someone, anyone, would be better than another blank space on the ballot.
Pena lost the election by a mere 48 percentage points. A Trump loyalist, he claimed he’d been cheated.
Nine weeks later, police arrested Pena on suspicion of masterminding drive-by shootings at the homes of four Democrats — two state legislators and two Bernalillo County commissioners.
Pena, 40, pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial next year. His case makes crime and punishment a trickier issue for the GOP in the 2024 campaign.
Democrats can’t gloat over the opposition’s troubles. They have a defendant of their own.
Sheryl Williams Stapleton, former majority leader of the state House of Representatives, for decades portrayed herself as a protector of low-income New Mexicans. She defied any legislator who proposed increases in items such as court fines. Another bill that hurts the poor, she would say.
Williams Stapleton, 65, resigned from her political office before she was charged in the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Albuquerque Public Schools, where she was a longtime administrator. She’s accused of fraud, racketeering and money laundering.
If convicted, she would be the state’s most politically incorrect Democrat — someone who said she looked out for the little guy while stealing from public schools.
Political incorrectness extends beyond today’s politicians to two of the more notorious figures in New Mexico’s history.
Accounts of one can be found at Pancho Villa State Park, situated near the border town of Columbus.
Villa sent his army from Mexico to attack Columbus in 1916. His charges killed eight U.S. soldiers and 10 civilians, including a pregnant woman and a 62-year-old grocer.
Villa claimed to be the victim of a double-cross by the U.S. government during the Mexican Revolution. Residents of Columbus saw him as a terrorist.
Richard Dean, great-grandson of the grocer shot dead by Villa’s followers, tried for many years to rename the park. Pearl Harbor didn’t establish a monument to the Japanese pilots who bombed the U.S. naval station. Why should New Mexico have a park named for Villa?
A Democrat-dominated Legislature enshrined Villa in state law by naming the park after him in 1959. Occasional discussions about a repeal of the law occurred at the statehouse. None gathered momentum.
Money and marketing are two reasons. Pancho Villa State Park entices more tourists than, say, Columbus Historical Gateway would.
Billy the Kid is another outlaw occupying a chapter in the state’s history of political incorrectness.
Then-Gov. Bill Richardson in 2010 received international attention when he said he would consider pardoning the Kid, who had been dead for 129 years.
Democrat Richardson was on his way out of office after serving two terms. Republican Susana Martinez had been elected to succeed him.
A prosecutor for 25 years, Martinez bashed Richardson for raising the possibility of a pardon for so notorious a character. Richardson announced on his last day in office there would be no pardon. The historical record did not justify one.
Seven months later, Martinez decided Billy the Kid was a bad guy who made good copy. The new governor would romanticize a long-dead lawbreaker for monetary gain.
Richardson had received free air time on networks. Martinez’s Tourism Department spent $630,000 for a “Catch the Kid” promotion to attract visitors.
Ads were purchased and clues were hidden at state attractions. A $10,000 prize was set aside for the person who captured the imaginary character.
The ghost of Billy the Kid might rise again. All it would take is another ambitious politician who sees the late bandit as a marketing tool.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.