It’s being called sweeping, historic, transformative — a bill that would accelerate the green energy transition and put America on the forefront of combating climate change.

The Inflation Reduction Act would reduce climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030 — within sight of President Joe Biden’s goal of cutting those pollutants in half by that date — all while investing in clean energy and offering billions of dollars to frontline communities that have borne the brunt of pollution.

In all, the bill makes $369 billion available to spend on climate-related actions, by far the most in U.S. history. Analysts estimate that for every ton of emissions produced under this bill’s provisions, 24 tons will be avoided.

