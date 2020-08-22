CERRILLOS — The only mail Susan Thomasson received at the local post office Wednesday was a glossy newsletter sent by a hospice care company.
It was junk mail, perhaps, but for Thomasson, the three-days-a-week ritual of visiting the post office is anything but frivolous or useless.
It's part of her life.
"As far as I am concerned, the Postal Service is the last not-for-profit social program we have going in the United States," said the long-term resident of nearby Madrid — a community that relies on the Cerrillos post office for everything from vital documents to vital conversation.
"I've used this place almost all of my life," said Thomasson, 72. "It's where you meet your neighbors. It's where you catch up on the local news. It's a lifeline … and I've lived places where you can't get mail delivered, so I know."
Thomasson, like other Postal Service patrons in and around the Santa Fe area, is worried about the future of the post office, which has become an unlikely but scalding-hot flashpoint in presidential politics. When Postmaster General Louis DeJoy recently called for removing mailboxes and sorting machines, plus cutting back hours of operation — moves critics said were intended to affect the election as absentee ballots take on supreme importance in the COVID-19 era — it struck a nerve with many.
DeJoy has backed away from the idea in recent days, announcing he would suspend changes until after November. But the controversy continues to roil, in part because a perceived threat to mail service — both in gritty urban centers and dusty rural burgs — strikes at the heart of what binds people together.
"It's a hub for this community," Thomasson said of her post office in Cerrillos. "This and the local bar. That's the only other place that doesn't seem like it's going to go out of business."
Fidel Romero, a U.S. Army veteran from the Vietnam era who drives almost every day to the post office in Tesuque, concurs. He said he relies on his post office to deliver the medical supplies and documents he gets from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and to connect him to his friends in the surrounding area.
"This is important in a small community that has no town," he said, stopping for a few minutes to chat with another man in the lobby of the Tesuque post office building, built in 1960.
The post office is a place to meet and greet, share news and gossip and just get out of the house, Romero said with a laugh.
"I hate what they are trying to do — halt the mail," he said.
Those who've been tasked with delivering the mail understand the fear and frustration.
Santa Fean Jeff Berg, a longtime postal worker whose various jobs included delivery, working the counter and serving as postmaster, said he's seen post offices that not only define communities but anchor them so they don't blow away.
Recalling his days as a postmaster at a small postal facility on the Crow Indian Nation in Pryor, Mont., Berg said residents would line up early, awaiting the mail he put in their boxes. He set up a bench for them outside so they could sit and visit while they waited.
"They would come in on a regular basis every day," he said of his patrons in the 1990s. "The idea that something might be in their mailboxes was really important to them."
Berg, who retired in 2018, found the same energy among patrons during his time at the Tesuque post office, which has about 750 boxes.
"Even people who had a [home] carrier would come in because there was lots of mail theft up there," he said. "Most of them were regular, and there was always a sense of anticipation. You could hear them talking on the other side [of the boxes] when they got junk mail or were grumbling 'just bills,' but at Christmas, when they got the holiday cards, it was a big thing."
Berg said there's no doubt technology has affected the post office and its workload. When he went to work in Tesuque in 2016 after being away from the Postal Service for about 10 years, he noticed "hardly anyone got bills by mail. Nobody got Reader's Digest anymore, and we used to bemoan as carriers that they were so hard to handle. Things definitely went electronic."
But regardless of what they received, people still depend on the post office.
It's the one place they know will always be there for them, Berg said.
Noting the many towns and villages in New Mexico that depend on the post office, Berg said cuts to rural delivery service — even just a decrease in hours of operation — would hurt in a way that may not be outwardly obvious.
"Some communities are nothing more than a post office," he said. But if they're taken away, "it would take some of the community out of the community."
State Historian Rob Martinez said post offices have long played a vital role in the culture of the state. He said their presence helped New Mexico attain statehood more than a century ago simply by serving as a connector to the rest of the nation and world — even in the days when it took weeks, if not months, to receive word by mail.
"It spread language, letters, newspapers, magazines, catalogs — the Sears catalog — and it helped alter the language," Martinez said.
Post offices were, and remain, "like the water cooler in the office, an unofficial gathering place," he added.
He said he's not sure if the elimination of a post office in a rural community could signal a town's death knell or whether "economic shifts in the country and those rural communities signaled the death of the post office."
Like Berg, Martinez said he believes technology has played a role in threatening the system.
"Electronic mail, messaging, it's a radical shift in communication," he said. Still, he said post offices in those small communities "must have a significance beyond getting the mail."
Santa Fean Arthur Lofton, a retired attorney who still goes by the post office in Santa Fe nearly every day to check his box, believes that. He said even the large post office in downtown Santa Fe offers a small-town feel and harkens to a time when people drove into town to get news.
Yes, he's had trouble with the Postal Service at times — long lines to conduct business; mail running late or not arriving at all — but he said that's part of the "ups and downs" of the business over the years.
Berg said most complaints he experienced over the years revolved around "lousy carriers … a regular carrier on a route would know most of his or her customers' names, but a substitute would often just go by the address and not by the name, causing foot stomping and undie-bunching at times."
When DeJoy announced earlier this summer his plan to remove letter-sorting machines and cut overtime, customer complaints did rise, said Ken Fajardo, president of the Albuquerque branch of the American Postal Workers Union.
"We saw delays almost immediately when these policies kicked in about three weeks ago," he said of DeJoy's initial actions to cut back service. He said postal workers are hardworking professionals who want to serve the public, but "if they continue down the path of pulling these machines, it's just going to lead to more delays."
Fajardo said he is worried about what might happen if Trump wins reelection, because the president and DeJoy, a longtime Republican Party donor, reportedly are close.
"That may not fare well for the Postal Service," Fajardo said.
Future possible cutbacks and closures are worrisome, Lofton said.
"Yeah, under the current regime, it's a threatening time to deal with any kind of government funding cut," Lofton said.
For now, Lofton treasures the few snail-mail missives of personal news he gets from old friends that find their way into the collection of bills and junk mail in his box. He keeps those personal letters in a special place, as if they are hard-to-find gems that will have future worth.
A Postal Service in the time of a pandemic has never been more important, he said.
"I see people I know here every day," he said. "Like me, they can't break the habit of picking up their own mail."
