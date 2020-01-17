MORIARTY
On the surface, everything looked normal inside Moriarty High School’s John B. Salvo Gymnasium on Friday afternoon.
A group of the Pintos boys’ basketball players did what most teenagers do with a few hours to spare before a game — they spent their time trying to dunk. There were a few successes, but mostly misses and the giggles that accompanied them.
Moments later, the gravity of what lay ahead for the Pintos — as well as the far-flung community that feeds the school — emerged as Ernie and Alexandria Sandoval walked into the building. The parents of Moriarty student-athletes Pedro and Mateo Sandoval, who died Tuesday morning in a head-on crash as they headed to the school for an early morning workout, showed up for the basketball team’s first game since the tragedy.
The Sandovals were showered with hugs and tears from dozens of people in the lobby and it continued into the gym, where the parents sat high up in the middle of the stands. Pedro, 16, and Mateo, 14, were prominent players on the Moriarty varsity and C-team basketball squads, as well as varsity members of the football and track and field programs.
Their shocking deaths have devastated the high school community and the area the school draws from, including portions of southern Santa Fe County.
Getting back to whatever will pass for normal hasn’t been easy. Still, adults and students have tried, all while working to memorialize the boys’ lives. A GoFundMe account to help with the cost of the funerals started Wednesday and already raised more than $40,000 for the Sandovals.
On campus, students created blue hearts and adorned them on the hallways of the school and the lobby of the gym with a variety of messages. “#Sandoval Strong” was the main one, but “You will be missed” and “Pinto family” were also written.
On the glass trophy case, banners with the brothers’ names and basketball uniform numbers (30 for Pedro, 40 for Mateo) with “Proud 2 Be A Pinto” separating them.
Inside the gym, a pair of banners read, “60+40 = 100 percent” — a nod to the numbers the brothers wore for football. The varsity team wore warmup T-shirts with “Sandoval Strong” and the Sandoval brothers’ numbers on the front.
But with those poignant reminders of the boys’ lives was also the acknowledgement that the healing process will be difficult.
“You can’t move on, but you do move forward,” said Moriarty athletic director Joe Anaya, who grew up in Santa Fe and is a 1986 St. Michael’s graduate.
That was a similar theme the Sandovals’ teammates expressed as they spent the past three days trying to process the loss of their friends while also moving ahead with the rest of the season. The school postponed Tuesday’s athletic events, which included boys’ and girls’ basketball games, and a boys’ game Thursday.
Moriarty senior Reyes Chavez said Pintos players almost decided not to play Friday night’s scheduled games against Albuquerque Academy, but eventually decided they needed to be on the court, for themselves and for the Sandovals.
“... We need to come together and help Ernie and Lexi, as their parents, and play for Pete [Pedro’s nickname],” Chavez said.
The Pintos said they also needed a way to help themselves deal with the emotions, so they leaned on one another. The players ate dinner together at the home of senior Tyler Ortiz on Tuesday and talked about memories they had of the Sandoval brothers. They also played video games (a favorite pastime for Pedro) and even went outside and played basketball.
They did the same thing Thursday night after practice was canceled due to a snowstorm.
“We just tried to talk about things and try to get over it,” Ortiz said. “We all stayed together throughout the whole thing, so we had people to talk to. It’s rough whenever you’re alone. It’s better whenever you’re with people.”
Marcus Ortiz, Moriarty’s head coach, said it was important for the team to grieve and heal together. As the coach told his players how he felt about each member of the team, he broke down.
“I said, ‘It’s as hard for me as it is for you guys,’ ” Ortiz said.
Between the Sandovals’ deaths and the wintry weather, Moriarty’s players hadn’t had much time to think about basketball. The team’s only full practice since the crash was Wednesday, and there was just a short walk-through Friday before Academy’s bus pulled into town.
Marcus Ortiz, Tyler’s cousin, said Wednesday’s practice was quiet but very intense. If anything, it reminded the players of how the Sandoval brothers approached every practice.
“There were 16 Petes on the floor,” Chavez said of his varsity teammate.
But when the Moriarty-Academy C-team game started Friday afternoon, only four Pintos took the court instead of the customary five.
Both teams agreed to leave a player on the bench to start the game, in honor of Mateo Sandoval. After 17 seconds, a referee blew a whistle to the cheers of everyone in the stands, and both teams returned to the court with a full complement of players.
The pre-game ceremony for the varsity contest provided one of the most emotional moments of the day, as several Pintos presented the Sandovals with a pair of warmup T-shirts and a basketball signed by the entire team. Then, the student section joined the team at center court for a huddle, which the players broke with a “family” and “Sandovals” shout.
It set the stage for a raucous scene, even as Moriarty fell behind 37-26 in the second half. But the Pintos outscored the Chargers 21-8 the rest of the way to secure a 47-45 win, with the crowd chanting “Sandoval Strong” during the final moments.
Players, coaches, students and fans shed plenty of tears in the aftermath, and a steady stream of people made their way up to the Sandovals in the stands to hug and console them.
It was just one game — and one win. But it was something a team, a school and a community could savor amid their despair.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.