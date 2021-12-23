In this divided nation, even baked goods evoke strong emotions and reveal partisan leanings.
Sometimes mocked by those who think they are funny and scorned by those who perhaps take themselves too seriously, the regal, lusty fruitcake has delighted many human beings for centuries.
And yet, the fruitcake absorbs one cheap shot after another. One of Webster’s New World College Dictionary’s definitions of the word fruitcake: “a foolish, eccentric, or crazy person.”
But upon closer examination, the fruitcake merits respect, for it has had major roles in history and been present from the beginning. To wit:
- Petroglyphs deep in China’s mountains reveal images of bears, the moon, horses, lightning, lizards and fruitcake.
- Ancient peoples in Ethiopia considered the appearance of a fruitcake a bad omen.
- In her earliest research, Jane Goodall lured chimpanzees out of the jungle with fruitcakes. She didn’t see the primates again for six months.
- Stalin’s last words allegedly were, “No more fruitcake for me, thank you.”
- When Union officer Joshua Chamberlain’s men ran out of ammunition at Gettysburg, he ordered them to hurl fruitcakes at the Confederates, and the rout was on.
- The Iranian weightlifting team lacked training equipment a couple of decades back. They stuck fruitcakes on both ends of poles and lifted away — won Olympic silver that year.
- The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission banned fruitcakes in 1732. Public Service Company of New Mexico appealed to the state Supreme Court, and fruitcake bakers were back in business the next year.
The examples above are not serious; they dribbled from an imagination activated by brandy-soaked fruitcake.
That said, who could resist fruitcake? A $4.99 rectangular Village Fair fruitcake acquired at Albertsons weighs a robust 15 ounces and contains heaping helpings of candied fruit blend, as well as sodium benzoate, potassium sorbate, sulfiting agents, thiamine mononitrate and malted barley flour.
Its heft almost guarantees weight gain, something some Americans desire.
In Santa Fe, bakers Karyn and Jim West’s love for their fruitcakes disarms all spoofers. True, Jim West can’t resist a crack of his own when talking about their product: “It’s not your average fruitcake that you’d use as a doorstop,” he said.
Karyn West emerged from the back of their shop, A Cake Odyssey, at 1430 Second St. She has been making fruitcakes for 24 years and has warm memories of her grandmother bringing fruitcake in tin cans to the family during the holidays.
Her parents on the Diné reservation in northwestern New Mexico didn’t allow her to eat many sweets, but they relented when her grandma arrived.
“I’ve always loved fruitcake,” Karyn West said. “That’s what I remember from my childhood.”
This year, she tried a new recipe and created a New Mexico-style fruitcake with fruits from Velarde, chile flakes from Chimayó, and piñon nuts, pistachios and pecans from around the state. She also made her traditional fruitcake.
Holiday fruitcake sales have been huge, Jim West said. They sold out as of 2 p.m. Thursday.
“This year we were pretty busy,” Karyn West said. They take a break during the holidays and are closed from Christmas Day to Jan. 3. Fruitcakes are offered only during the holidays, but cookies, cakes and other goods are available year-round.
The Wests and their customers might agree on the succulence of fruitcake, but polls have found a sharply divided public on the topic. This year, Saint Leo University in Florida polled 1,000 people and found 39 percent pro-fruitcake.
Six years ago, Public Policy Polling interviewed 1,267 people and found 38 percent liked fruitcake. The no-holds-barred poll also addressed such issues as whether most Americans think multicolored lights are OK on a Christmas tree (yes) and whether they consider Die Hard a Christmas movie (no).
The poll also addressed whether a partisan divide exists over fruitcake. The answer was yes.
While 50 percent of Republicans enjoyed fruitcake, only 39 percent of Democrats responded favorably to it.
Thanks, Obama.
