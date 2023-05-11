Fire.JPG

A helicopter flies over the Las Tusas Fire near Sapello on Thursday. The fire has grown to 1,000 acres, according to State Forestry Division officials, and was burning without containment.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

A wildfire that ignited Wednesday in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains northwest of Las Vegas, N.M., has grown to over 1,000 acres and is burning without containment near communities still feeling the effects of last year's record-setting Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.

Evacuations ordered Wednesday remained in place, State Forestry Division officials reported Thursday, and several structures have burned. More are threatened by the Las Tusas Fire as firefighters prepare for another day of high winds.

A "red flag warning" — i.e., a warning of increased fire danger due to warm temperatures, low humidity and strong winds — is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday, the state agency said, while a wind advisory "predicts winds from the west to northwest at 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph."

