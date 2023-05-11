A wildfire that ignited Wednesday in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains northwest of Las Vegas, N.M., has grown to over 1,000 acres and is burning without containment near communities still feeling the effects of last year's record-setting Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
Evacuations ordered Wednesday remained in place, State Forestry Division officials reported Thursday, and several structures have burned. More are threatened by the Las Tusas Fire as firefighters prepare for another day of high winds.
A "red flag warning" — i.e., a warning of increased fire danger due to warm temperatures, low humidity and strong winds — is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday, the state agency said, while a wind advisory "predicts winds from the west to northwest at 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph."
The cause of the fire, which sparked on private land near the community of Sapello, remains under investigation. Evacuation orders are in place for N.M. 94 residents from Canoncito to the intersection with N.M. 266, with evacuation centers at the Abe Montoya Recreation Center and Storrie Lake State Park in Las Vegas.
About a half-dozen people were at the Abe Montoya center early Thursday afternoon. Andrew Vigil went there in search of his uncle and aunt. The 64-year-old said he lost his home to the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire and has been waiting months to move back to his property.
"[I] haven't eaten because I'm freaked out again, you know, because it took me back to my place," Vigil said.
He found his uncle, 83-year-old Ernesto Martinez, and aunt Loretta Gonzales Martinez, 66, sitting together at the recreation center. The two said they lost their house of several decades in a fire the year before the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire struck. Since then, the couple has been living in a camper trailer three miles off of N.M. 94.
Gonzales Martinez said she lost her parrot, Neto, to the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire. On Thursday, she said she did not know if her two dogs and two cats were OK.
Gonzales Martinez said the ordeal of being evacuated yet again left her with a familiar, futile sensation.
"[It's] the same feeling — like are you even going to have your house? Do you know if your house is going to be there? ... We're like, we don't know. We don't know if the house is there or not," Gonzales Martinez said. "We didn't sleep very good last night."
A Type 3 Incident Management Team took over command of firefighting efforts Thursday morning, with the help of aircraft ordered from Colorado, the Forestry Division said. Crews from federal, state and local agencies were responding to the blaze "and fire managers have implemented a full suppression strategy.
"Firefighters have confirmed that structures were lost and emergency responders are currently in the area assessing the damage," the report said.
Crews were working to stop the fire's spread and to protect homes as darkness brought lower temperatures and wind speeds. But heavy gusts in the forecast Thursday are likely to hinder containment efforts.
The Las Tusas Fire is the second to ignite this week in an area struggling to recover from the historic wind-driven Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire that was started by a controlled burn gone awry a year ago. The Las Cocas Fire in Mora County was largely contained Wednesday and remained at just 58 acres.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.