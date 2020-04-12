Federal transportation officials gave the go-ahead Saturday for the state Department of Transportation to allow food trucks to operate at rest areas statewide during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release, Transportation Secretary Mike Sandoval said commercial truck drivers and travelers can benefit from stopping in rest areas rather than in small towns or communities which may have limited takeout or delivery.
All vendors must agree to stay six feet away from other individuals, practice frequent hand-washing and ensure all preparation surfaces are disinfected.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.