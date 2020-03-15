For the period ending March 12. To file a complaint, call the state Environment Department 827-1840. Most violations were corrected during inspections.
CAFÉ ALDEA, 60 Avenida Aldea. Cited for some food lacking date and food labels, general cleaning needed
CAFÉ ATALAYA, 66 E. San Francisco St. No violations.
CAKES CORNER CAFÉ, 228 Old Santa Fe Trail. No violations.
CASA CULINARIA, 623 Don Gaspar. Cited for dish machine not sanitizing, improper temperature for food in reach-in refrigerator, food equipment under exposed drain line, drain line lacking proper air gap.
DR. FIELD GOODS, 2860 Cerrillos Road. Cited for eggs stored improperly, deep cuts in cutting boards.
EL SABOR, 518 Old Santa Fe Trail. No violations noted.
FAMILIA MEXICANA CARNICERIA ARAIZA, 4350 Airport Road. Cited for deep cuts in cutting board, restroom door not self-closing.
FITMANIA, 720 St. Michael’s Drive. Approved for permit.
KAUNE’S FOODTOWN, 511 Old Santa Fe Trail. Cited for can of oxidized grape jelly in cooler, personal food items not in separate area, some foods not dated, particle accumulation on meat saw, same gloves worn for multiple tasks, no sanitizer set up
LOS POTRILLOS, 1947 Cerrillos Road. Cited for deep cuts and stains in cutting boards.
SANTA FE BAR AND GRILL, 187 Paseo de Peralta. Cited for some foods lacking date labels, several areas need general cleaning.
SANTAREPA CAFÉ, 229 Johnson St. No violations.
SPEEDWAY, 1229 Cerrillos Road. Previous violations corrected.
SPEEDWAY, 5741 Airport Road. Previous violations corrected.
