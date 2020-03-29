For the period ending March 26. To file a complaint, call the state Environment Department at 827-1840. Most of the noted violations were corrected during the inspections.
OCEAN REAL, 7 Ave Vista Grande. Cited for use of unapproved food containers.
LAMPLIGHTER INN, 2405 Cerrillos Road. No violations.
SANTA FE TENNIS AND SWIM CLUB, 1755 Camino Corrales. Cited for floors, corners need cleaning.
