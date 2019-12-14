For the period ending Thursday. To file a complaint, call the state Environment Department at 827-1840. Most of the noted violations were corrected during the inspections.
BURGER KING, 3478 Zafarano Drive. Cited for problem with hot and cold holding temperatures, problems with date labels, leaking sink.
EDIBLE ARRANGEMENTS, 825 Cerrillos Road. Cited for food containers not marked, lack of sanitizer, lack of certified food protection manager.
ELOISA RESTAURANT, 228 E. Palace Ave. Cited for heat test strips not available for dish machine, lightbulb out, spray bottle not labeled.
LA PINA LOKA, 2621 Cerrillos Road. Approved for permit.
LOVE YOURSELF CAFÉ, 199 Paseo de Peralta. Cited for low level of sanitizer.
MANGIANO PRONTO, 228 Old Santa Fe Trail. Cited for personal food and drink not kept separate, some prepared foods not dated, particle accumulation on ice machine.
MORNING STAR, 2401 S, Pacheco St. Cited for personal drinks and supplements in prep area, hand sink used as a dump sink.
PEAS N POD CATERING, 1314 Apache Ave. Cited for some food not dated.
PAN DE VIDA, 1314 Rufina Circle. Cited for problem with hot and cold holding temperatures, eggs stored improperly, medicine not stored separately from food.
PUERTO PENASCO, 4681 Airport Road. Cited for improper reheating of food.
RED ENCHILADA, 1310 Osage. Cited for lack of sanitizer, food bins not labeled.
ROSEWOOD INN OF THE ANASAZI CATERING, 113 Washington Ave. Cited for broken containers. (Restaurant) Cited for food in temperature danger zone.
SAN MARTIN, 4250 Cerrillos Road. Cited for some foods not dated, lack of sanitizer, lack of certified food protection manager.
SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, 199 Paseo de Peralta. Cited for food particles on walk-in freezer. (Meat market) Cited for food and particle accumulation in walk-in freezer.
WHOLE FOODS MARKET, 753 Cerrillos Road. Cited for old meat buildup, dripping refrigerator drain pan, broken container.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.