For the period ending Dec. 19. To file a complaint, call the state Environment Department at 827-1840. Most of the violations were corrected during inspections.
CHIPOLTE MEXICAN GRILL, 1001 St. Francis Drive. Cited for ice scoop improperly stored, dishwasher not working, problem with sanitizer bucket, bagged trash on floor, problem with dumpster capacity, food debris on kitchen floor.
COURTYARD AT MARRIOTT, 3247 Cerrillos Road. Cited for eggs not stored properly, dirty meat slicer, problem with back door, leak under garbage disposal, general cleaning needed.
DAYA CELEBRATIONS, 1314 Rufina Circle. No violations noted.
INTERFAITH COMMUNITY SHELTER, 2801 Cerrillos Road. Cited for hamburger stored improperly, lack of sanitizer test strips, lights out under hood, problem with sanitizer, general cleaning needed, lack of thermometer walk-in cooler.
LULU CHINESE CUSINE, 3011 Cerrillos Road. Cited for thawing at room temperature, some prepared food not dated, fluorescent lights not covered, general cleaning needed, problem with back door.
TACO ACAPULCO, 1599 St. Francis Drive. Approved for permit.
VIOLET CROWN CINEMA, 1606 Alcaldesa. Cited for condensation line not protected, no thermometer for dish machine, dish machine needs repair.
