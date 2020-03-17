The fight against hunger in New Mexico has become an even tougher battle amid the spread of COVID-19.
Organizers of statewide food banks and pantries say they are struggling to meet the needs of those they serve, as people who fear a shortage of food supplies clear grocery aisles of nonperishable goods and volunteers engage in social distancing out of fear of getting sick and spreading the life-threatening disease.
Organizers of local food pantries are asking for monetary donations rather than goods and request healthy volunteers with a low risk of contracting the virus to assist them in their efforts. Without the community’s help, they say, the crisis would likely worsen.
“Food is such an essential part of our lives that when we’re anxious where food is going to come from and resources are limited, it increases our anxiety and panic” about the virus, said Jill Dixon, director of development at The Food Depot. “We are providing a sense of reassurance in a really uncertain time.”
The Food Depot’s first step in addressing the coronavirus has been an operational shift. As of Monday, the nonprofit has halted all pickups and food donations at its facility on Siler Road to lower the risk of spreading the virus. Dixon said the staff is planning to host drive-thru pantries at three locations Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays for the time being.
The organization will also add mobile food pantry distributions in the other eight counties it serves, including Taos, Los Alamos and Rio Arriba counties.
Regular food distributions at Zona del Sol, Sangre de Cristo Apartments and Kearny Elementary School have been postponed until further notice.
“There may not be as many food distributions in the city going forward, but there will be adequate food distributions,” Dixon said.
To distribute as much food as possible requires money, she said. Between Thursday and Monday, the food bank spent $115,000 on hiring three temporary employees and purchasing two additional trucks to accommodate the recent surge of deliveries.
In that same time, Dixon said, the food bank received $13,000 from donors — a generous sum, but still six figures shy of covering the recent costs.
“We certainly need the help from a financial perspective,” she said, noting as people lose jobs or are furloughed, the organization will become increasingly dependent on online and cash donations to reach those in need.
“There’s no denying the economic impact of this pandemic is profound,” Dixon said. “We are prepared to take that increase of demand on, but we definitely need our community’s support” — and not in the form of canned goods.
The reasoning for disallowing food donations is threefold, Dixon said: One, “we have no idea how long this situation will persist, and we don’t want people giving away food they have in their possession.” Second, the more hands that touch nonperishable items, the higher the risk of the virus spreading. And third, the food bank is able to stretch every dollar in a way the average community member can’t, with partnerships and being able to pay wholesale costs.
In addition to giving money, The Food Depot and other food pantries in town need young, healthy volunteers to help with day-to-day operations. In the last week, several organizations have seen a dramatic drop in volunteers, many of whom are retired and elderly — those at higher risk of catching the virus, Dixon said.
Fortunately, as the regulars decrease, there has been an increase of new volunteers, she said: “We are very optimistic. People are being moved to act.”
Volunteer or not, there’s one thing many organizers say anyone can do to help: Stop hoarding.
“You’ve seen the grocery aisles,” Dixon said, referring to the empty shelves that once held a seemingly endless supply of chips, beans, rice and pasta. “Our typical source of donations, which is pickup from local grocery stores, has vastly diminished because that food has diminished.”
“The hoarding is killing us,” agreed Susan Tarver, executive director of Bienvenidos Outreach Inc., noting that a volunteer who usually brings two trucks of goods to the pantry on Fridays was able to fill just half of one truck’s back seat last week.
Every day, Tarver said, feels like a “wait-and-see” game — a resilient effort to do whatever she can to serve people in the midst of fear and anxiety.
“I don’t think I’ll ever go to sleep or wake up in the morning without having to think, ‘Oh God, will we have enough food
today?’ ” she said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.