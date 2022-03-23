Officials at the Food Depot said they are planning a temporary closure from Saturday through April 3 to allow staff members a period of uninterrupted rest.
They said planned distributions will be shifted or rescheduled to ensure those in need will have access to food during the closure.
"The Food Depot values and prioritized the well-being of its employees. The past two years have tested the food bank's capacity and placed incredible demands and stresses on its talented and committed employees," said Jill Dixon, the nonprofit's deputy director.
The bi-weekly food distribution at the Food Depot will be held Thursday from 7-9 a.m. instead of March 31. Other distribution dates can be found at www.thefooddepot.org/food-assistance.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.