The 10th annual Neighbor to Neighbor Fund Drive raised enough money to supply the Santa Fe-based Food Depot with more than 1 million pounds of food — a record haul for the community event.
More than 140 neighborhoods, businesses and organizations, most in Santa Fe County, raised $201,429 for the Northern New Mexico food bank, which serves nine counties in the region.
That’s enough to buy 805,716 meals, Food Depot representatives said.
Last year’s drive raised over $170,000.
Food Depot employees found themselves triple-checking this year’s total, a number that left Deputy Director Jill Dixon in happy tears.
She said many New Mexicans are still reeling from the economic hardships spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are so many people that are hurting in our communities whose lives have not bounced back,” Dixon said. “To see such an incredible neighborly response in this moment continues to give hope to people who have really faced a long, long, hard 18 months.”
Neighbor to Neighbor founder Linda Flatt also was pleased with the results of what has become a friendly competition for neighborhood groups and businesses.
“I was blown away,” she said. “Everybody just opened their hearts.”
Prior to the pandemic, the Neighbor to Neighbor drive focused mostly on food donations. Since then, it has transitioned to collecting only cash.
When it comes to donations for The Food Depot, cash goes further than cans. According to the organization’s website, a dollar can fund four meals because the organization is able to buy food at wholesale rates.
Flatt is already thinking ahead to how the drive might operate next year, if the pandemic eases. While dollars are more flexible, food donations are sometimes easier for low-income families who want to participate, she said.
“It’s a conundrum. I actually have had some communities that normally have only donated food who have said they really miss being able to donate food,” she said. “Writing a check, there’s a different sense to that.”
The east-side Sierra del Norte neighborhood brought in $30,655 and took first place overall in the competition, in which organizations and neighborhoods are grouped by size.
Meanwhile, employees at the shipping center Pak Mail on Montezuma Avenue raised $4,820, taking the top spot among businesses in Santa Fe.
2021 was the first year the drive expanded its efforts to nearby counties also served by The Food Depot, including Rio Arriba, Los Alamos and Colfax counties.
Carol Couch, secretary of the La Tierra homeowners association, said the annual drive is a great fit for her northwest neighborhood, as some residents are volunteers.
With 85 homes, La Tierra raised $11,895 for the drive and came in second place to Sierra del Norte. Couch usually gets the word out about the drive through email reminders to her neighbors.
She said she is in awe by the work of the Neighbor to Neighbor Fund Drive organizers and Food Depot employees.
“We have the easy part,” she said. “We write a check.”
