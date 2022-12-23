Over the last two years, The Food Depot has stepped up to help people in Northern New Mexico through some of the toughest times they may ever face.
From the coronavirus pandemic that kept people out of work to the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire that destroyed homes and livelihoods, The Food Depot has strived to keep people fed through it all. Now, the organization needs some help to keep its work going, as rising food costs have depleted the budget that was meant to last for the next seven months.
"I think … The Food Depot and food banks across the state are really hitting a perfect storm," said the organization's executive director Sherry Hooper.
Due to a combination of declining donations and rising food costs, Hooper said the nonprofit ended up going through its year's budget within the first five months of the fiscal year, which started in July.
"So we have an additional seven months of this fiscal year left, and already we've exhausted our food purchase budget," she said.
Hooper said that though the organization regularly buys some of the food it distributes, most comes from private donations or "commodities" provided by the federal government. Hooper said the organization has been getting less in private food donations since the height of the pandemic, when people tended to be more charitable. In November, about 50 percent of the food that The Food Depot distributed was purchased, while in the past it was closer to 20 percent.
"Although we're very grateful for them, they are not keeping up with the current demand," Hooper said.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s recent Food Price Outlook Report, the average cost of food was 12.4 percent higher in October than it was that same month last year. The report showed eggs had the highest increase in that time frame at 43 percent. Dairy prices rose 15.5 percent and processed fruits and vegetables, rose 14.9 percent.
Though the USDA expects food prices to rise at a slower rate in the coming year, it still predicts another 3 to 4 percent increase in 2023. Hooper said high gas prices earlier in the year also drove up the cost of food as this pushed up transportation costs.
New Mexico has long struggled with high rates of food insecurity, particularly among children, with only a handful of mostly Deep South states rating comparably or worse on this metric. According to 2020 data compiled by the nonprofit Feeding America, 20.5 percent of New Mexico children were food insecure, a higher rate than any state except Louisiana. The national average was 16.1 percent.
An estimated 40,000 people and families use The Food Depot every month. Hooper said there was a 30 percent increase in demand at the beginning of the pandemic, which has persisted since then. She said she has also recently been noticing longer lines at food distribution sites, as people have been struggling to afford to keep their pantries stocked.
"People are still getting COVID. On top of that, now flu and [respiratory syncytial virus] are also hitting families. That's keeping people out of work at home, so they have less money to spend on food," Hooper said. "We are seeing as many as 500 families coming through the line for help.
"Some of the numbers we are seeing now we only saw during the height of a pandemic."
Even with the added pressure, Hooper said The Food Depot is not giving up on keeping people fed this holiday season and beyond.
To do that, the organization is looking to private donors and businesses who are willing to help. Hooper said the organization has also started working with the USDA's Emergency Food Assistance Program, which provides low-income Americans with emergency food assistance at no cost.
The Food Depot serves nine counties in Northern New Mexico through a combination of mobile food pantries, direct service programs and a network of 80 partner nonprofit programs. The organization's mobile food pantries take food to families in Española, Pojoaque Pueblo and various locations throughout Santa Fe.
Despite the need for more resources, Hooper said The Food Depot will still continue to provide everything a family needs to make a variety of healthy meals.
"It's very important for The Food Depot to provide nutritious food to people in need, so we have we continue to spend more money to access very nutritious food," Hooper said. "That means we are doing our best to supply families with protein items like frozen meats, peanut butter and beans. We're also looking for opportunities to purchase fresh produce as we get to the end of the growing season in New Mexico."