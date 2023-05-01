Hunger doesn’t disappear with the end-of-school bell.
That’s why, inside of an industrial kitchen at the former site of Kaune Elementary School on Monday morning, a handful of cooks were wrapping chicken Caesar salad inside tortillas and, in turn, wrapping each stuffed tortilla in aluminum foil.
The wraps will be shipped to after-school programs at public schools, Boys and Girls Clubs and a few other locations across Santa Fe to serve as a Tuesday afternoon meal for about 1,000 kids.
The wraps, the kitchen and the cooks are all part of The Food Depot’s Kids Kitchen program, which has been providing after-school and summertime meals for local youth for the past five years.
But this year will mark Kids Kitchen’s last school year in operation: Building constraints, as well as increasing costs of food and growing demand for the local food bank’s services, have necessitated the end of the program, said Food Depot Deputy Director Jill Dixon.
Kids Kitchen is slated to serve its last after-school meal June 8.
“This is an incredibly hard decision,” Dixon said. “We always want to see people in our community be served to the greatest extent possible, and this is pretty heartbreaking.”
Why close Kids Kitchen? The primary challenge facing the program was a facilities issue, Dixon said: The program couldn’t stay in its current location, and there was no suitable alternative.
When Kids Kitchen was first founded as an independent nonprofit about five years ago, the kitchen at Kaune Elementary School seemed to make sense, Dixon said. At the time, early childhood care and advocacy organization Growing Up New Mexico — which helped to co-found Kids Kitchen alongside The Food Depot — was renovating the old elementary school building, and it seemed appropriate for the service to operate out of the facility’s kitchen.
But as the two organizations grew, with The Food Depot absorbing Kids Kitchen as Growing Up New Mexico stepped back, Dixon said nearby neighbors were unhappy with the amount of noise, activity, dust and traffic that came along with creating and delivering 1,000 meals a day.
Kids Kitchen was outgrowing its space at Kaune as well, said Executive Chef Russell Johnson. The program has unique storage needs — essentially, the storage necessary to transport hundreds of meals at a time — that require a lot of space for coolers and warming equipment.
The result: Kids Kitchen couldn’t operate out of Kaune anymore.
“That is just the way that things go. We’re all nonprofits; we all love kids. We want to see everybody get served. And sometimes the way that we designed something five years ago is no longer a good fit,” Dixon said.
When Dixon and Russell looked around town for another place to house the program, they quickly ran into a problem, Dixon said: “The truth is that location just doesn’t exist.”
No place in town had the capacity, equipment or storage space necessitated by Kids Kitchen for a price that would not harm other Food Depot programs.
“We have to look at all of our programs and what our responsibility is for serving nine counties in Northern New Mexico and 40,000 people per year,” Dixon said. “We looked at what it was going to take financially to make another kitchen happen, and it was going to compromise our core programs.”
The Food Depot, like food pantries across the country, also has struggled to manage increasing food costs and growing demand, likely due in part to the end of pandemic-era Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program dollars. It’s a hard time to be hungry, and it’s a hard time to serve the hungry.
All of this made it impossible for the Kids Kitchen program to continue, Dixon said.
The closure made Johnson worry about his 11 full-time cooks.
“My biggest concern was my staff, making sure they had somewhere to go after this,” Johnson said. “We’ve worked really hard through a pandemic to make sure that kids were fed.”
In the end, the workers will receive some severance pay, and they’ll have all of May to search for other jobs before their last day of work in June, Johnson said.
Meanwhile, Dixon said she worried about the families dependent upon Kids Kitchen’s dinnertime meals. She hopes the closure will allow The Food Depot to shift hunger relief resources away from a single evening meal for children — which can be inconsistent depending on school schedules — and toward stabilizing sustenance for the whole family through school-based food pantries, roving foodmobiles and more.
Still, the Kids Kitchen program will be greatly missed by the organizations that relied on its meals.
Kids Kitchen served dinner to about 200 kids across four Boys and Girls Club sites, said Sarah Gettler, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe/Del Norte, which serves children in Santa Fe and Las Vegas, N.M. The program’s end means those 200 kids will no longer get a hot meal for dinner.
But Gettler said she believes in The Food Depot’s efforts to provide hunger relief through programs other than Kids Kitchen.
“I think The Food Depot is going to do their best to support us in other ways, and that means getting groceries into our families hands,” she said. “We’ll still continue some sort of partnership, even though it may look a little different.”
Kids Kitchen also provided meals to after-school programs at 13 sites across Santa Fe Public Schools, and it’s end will sting, said Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez.
“It’s going to be a great loss to not only Santa Fe Public Schools but, I’m sure, our community,” he said.