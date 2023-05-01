Hunger doesn’t disappear with the end-of-school bell.

That’s why, inside of an industrial kitchen at the former site of Kaune Elementary School on Monday morning, a handful of cooks were wrapping chicken Caesar salad inside tortillas and, in turn, wrapping each stuffed tortilla in aluminum foil.

The wraps will be shipped to after-school programs at public schools, Boys and Girls Clubs and a few other locations across Santa Fe to serve as a Tuesday afternoon meal for about 1,000 kids.

Recommended for you