The New Mexico Human Services Department plans to resume food assistance eligibility determinations that had been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal government had been waiving yearly application and interim reporting requirements for those receiving aid from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps, due to the pandemic. However, starting in October, beneficiaries will once again have to renew their benefits and submit interim reports every six months to ensure they continue to meet eligibility requirements. Customers who don't submit renewal applications will risk losing their benefits. 

The department will notify customers by mail and email when it is time for them to renew and submit their applications to see if they are still eligible. Notices to recipients whose applications are in October started going out this week. Beneficiaries are encouraged to respond to notices immediately to ensure continuity of benefits.

