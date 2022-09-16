The New Mexico Human Services Department plans to resume food assistance eligibility determinations that had been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The federal government had been waiving yearly application and interim reporting requirements for those receiving aid from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps, due to the pandemic. However, starting in October, beneficiaries will once again have to renew their benefits and submit interim reports every six months to ensure they continue to meet eligibility requirements. Customers who don't submit renewal applications will risk losing their benefits.
The department will notify customers by mail and email when it is time for them to renew and submit their applications to see if they are still eligible. Notices to recipients whose applications are in October started going out this week. Beneficiaries are encouraged to respond to notices immediately to ensure continuity of benefits.
"It is imperative that SNAP customers be on the lookout for communication from our department regarding important benefit requirements and respond accordingly,” said Angela Medrano, deputy secretary for the New Mexico Human Services Department. “We are making every effort to make sure that [Human Services] customers who still qualify for SNAP continue to get these important benefits for their families.”
Customers can fill out the necessary paperwork online using their YESNM account at yes.state.nm.us; mail the applications to CASA, P.O. Box 830, Bernalillo, NM 87004; fax them to 1-855-804-8960; or submit them in-person at their local Human Services Department Income Support office.