Pat Aranda remembers the scent well.

It has hints of a cigar and Dove soap. It's a manly, woody, odor, he said. 

It is the scent of his father, Raymond Aranda, who died in April 2022.

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.