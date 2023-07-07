ABOVE: Stevie Nichols looks at naturally-insect-repellant vetiver baskets from artist Marie Alexandrine from Madagascar at Tahiana Creation’s Booth at the International Folk Art Market on Friday at the Santa Fe Railyard. “We can travel around the world without having to buy plane tickets,” Nichols said. TOP: A wave of visitors enters the International Folk Art Market at its new location Friday at the Santa Fe Railyard.
From left, Mariela Marquez Cardio, Yoselin Anchondo and Alexa Galaviz with the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklorico group await their turn to take the stage to perform at the International Folk Art Market.
Linda Bunton picks out decorative paper flowers while shopping at the International Folk Art Market on Friday at the Santa Fe Railyard. "You see something, and you know it's very unique, and you end up buying it, knowing it goes to a good cause," Bunton said. "The folks that come here are keeping their crafts alive, and they're also taking money back to their communities."
ABOVE: Jim Murphy and Roxanne Howe-Murphy, who have attended the International Folk Art Market nearly every year since 2005, shop for paintings Friday at this year’s market at the Santa Fe Railyard. Visitors make their way past artists’ booths at the International Folk Art Market on Friday at the Santa Fe Railyard.
ABOVE: Stevie Nichols looks at naturally-insect-repellant vetiver baskets from artist Marie Alexandrine from Madagascar at Tahiana Creation’s Booth at the International Folk Art Market on Friday at the Santa Fe Railyard. “We can travel around the world without having to buy plane tickets,” Nichols said. TOP: A wave of visitors enters the International Folk Art Market at its new location Friday at the Santa Fe Railyard.
From left, Mariela Marquez Cardio, Yoselin Anchondo and Alexa Galaviz with the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklorico group await their turn to take the stage to perform at the International Folk Art Market.
Linda Bunton picks out decorative paper flowers while shopping at the International Folk Art Market on Friday at the Santa Fe Railyard. "You see something, and you know it's very unique, and you end up buying it, knowing it goes to a good cause," Bunton said. "The folks that come here are keeping their crafts alive, and they're also taking money back to their communities."
ABOVE: Jim Murphy and Roxanne Howe-Murphy, who have attended the International Folk Art Market nearly every year since 2005, shop for paintings Friday at this year’s market at the Santa Fe Railyard. Visitors make their way past artists’ booths at the International Folk Art Market on Friday at the Santa Fe Railyard.
For Stevie Nichols, visiting Santa Fe’s International Folk Art Market is like taking a trip around the world, without having to hop on a plane or renew her passport.
She strolled from booth to booth — country to country — at the market’s new location in Railyard Park on Friday afternoon. One moment she perused Malian jewelry; the next she scanned weaving techniques from Madagascar.
“It really is like visiting multiple countries. We can travel around the world without having to buy plane tickets,” Nichols said.
This year, the market itself traveled, too, trading in its longtime location on Museum Hill for Railyard Park. The change drew concerns that thousands of folk art enthusiasts would flood the Railyard District, snapping up all available parking spots and harming nearby neighborhoods and businesses.
By Friday afternoon, the market was busy but not unmanageable. Parking availability in and around the Railyard wasn’t too different from what you might see at a Saturday morning farmer’s market.
Although there was some grousing, veteran marketgoers seemed to accept the new location in the Railyard — appreciating its convenience and centrality — while acknowledging it posed a few drawbacks.
Sheila Ellis, a volunteer involved with the market since its inaugural event in 2004, wondered Thursday if parking troubles and the change of venue would keep people from this year’s market. But by the end of the early-bird session Friday morning, those fears had diminished — as had the number of items for sale in the market’s “Best of the Best” tent, which Ellis co-chairs.
“People are getting here, which is really great,” Ellis said.
Linda Bunton got a ride to this year’s market, her husband dropping her off in time for an early-bird shopping session Friday.
Like many marketgoers, she wore her folk art best, including a red embroidered dress and a red hat decorated with colorful, patterned dots and a flower crown.
Although Bunton’s outfit — down to the shoes — came from Santa Fe vendors, she’s happy to support the market’s artisans. She purchased jackets and purses — eventual Christmas presents — during the early shopping session.
“You see something, and you know it’s very unique, and you end up buying it, knowing it goes to a good cause,” Bunton said. “The folks that come here are keeping their crafts alive, and they’re also taking money back to their communities.”
Bunton said she didn’t mind the market’s move to Railyard Park, noting she was “appreciative” of the more convenient and centralized spot.
“The location just makes it feel like it’s more a part of being in Santa Fe. Even though Museum Hill is Museum Hill, this is like a part of the town,” she said.
For Jim Murphy and Roxanne Howe-Murphy, who have attended the folk art market nearly every year since 2005, the move was less welcome. Although the two didn’t have a problem finding parking near the Railyard, Murphy said the new venue made this year’s event “a little less magical.”
Some of that fun, Murphy said, came from walking up the market’s streamer-lined steps at Museum Hill.
Another source of magic, he added, was the compact nature of the old location. It ensured everyone was involved in a steady stream of music and dancing, which is difficult to replicate in a venue as long as Railyard Park.
But the two agreed the move to the Railyard doesn’t spoil the market; it just requires an adjustment.
“They worked their you-know-whats off to make this work, and I really appreciate what [the International Folk Art Market] is trying to do,” Howe-Murphy said. “It’s just wonderful to see the artists and experience their crafts and their good spirits.”
Nichols, an Albuquerque resident, caught the Rail Runner to Santa Fe Depot, a ride she said was effortless — if a little busier than usual.
“I take the Rail Runner up here pretty often, and it’s always empty. It was packed today,” Nichols said. “It’s exciting to see people on the train and using it,” she added.
This year marks her second time visiting the market. Although she’s lived in New Mexico for more than 15 years, she’d never been until 2022.
Attending last year’s market spurred her to return in 2023. Nichols joked her “gateway drug” — the item that got her interested in making purchases at the market — was a basket woven of vetiver, a grass native to Asia that is naturally insect-repellant. She bought it from Tahiana Creation’s booth. Now she has three of them.
Although she missed some of the larger tents on Museum Hill — which she said made her shopping experience a little cooler and more enclosed — Nichols didn’t mind searching for her favorite baskets in a new location.