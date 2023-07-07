For Stevie Nichols, visiting Santa Fe’s International Folk Art Market is like taking a trip around the world, without having to hop on a plane or renew her passport.

She strolled from booth to booth — country to country — at the market’s new location in Railyard Park on Friday afternoon. One moment she perused Malian jewelry; the next she scanned weaving techniques from Madagascar.

“It really is like visiting multiple countries. We can travel around the world without having to buy plane tickets,” Nichols said.

