The governor's order for New Mexico museums to close as COVID-19 surges to record levels prompted the Museum of International Folk Art and Museum of Indian Arts and Culture to set up a joint pop-up gift shop downtown through year's end.
Both museums and their gift shops have been closed for most of the past eight months since the pandemic arrived in the state, except for a monthlong reopening, from Sept. 24 to Oct. 23.
Hours for the Museum Shops Holiday Pop-Up, which opened Saturday, will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Dec. 31 at Lincoln Place, 130 Lincoln Ave., Suite F, in the former location of the True West store.
The Museum of New Mexico Foundation is operating the pop-up shop and the gift shops at the New Mexico History Museum and New Mexico Museum of Art to raise funds for the institutions.
The history and art museum gift shops have remained open since July 17 because they have separate entrances from the museums, said Jamie Clements, the foundation’s CEO.
The pop-up shop is selling Native arts and crafts, global folk art, apparel and accessories, as well as puzzles, coloring books, holiday cards, ornaments, 2021 calendars and more, according to a news release issued by the foundation.
“Like all local businesses, our four museum shops in Santa Fe are struggling to make sales during the pandemic, particularly with the state museums themselves closed,” Clements said in a news release. “This will help us increase sales during the all-important holiday season. That, in turn, will support the foundation’s operations and enable us to continue to provide essential services to the state museum system.”
The Bertram family, which owns Lincoln Place, is donating the 3,500-square-foot space to the foundation for eight weeks.
“Of course we’re going to do that because we care about this place and the people who live here,” Marc Bertram said in a news release. “It’s not about us. It’s about trying to help the museums keep people employed and keep their mission going.”
