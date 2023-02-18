Jon Gurrola of Santa Fe celebrates after winning the costume contest Saturday at a Mardi Gras-themed fundraiser hosted by the Friends of Folk Art for the Museum of International Folk Art at the Scottish Rite Temple. The funds raised will go to the school visit travel fund, which busses kids from public school to visit the museum.
Alan Kapulaski, with Partizani Brass Band, gets the crowd fired up Saturday at a Mardi Gras-themed fundraiser hosted by the Friends of Folk Art for the Museum of International Folk Art at the Scottish Rite Temple. The funds raised will go to the school visit travel fund, which busses kids from public school to visit the museum.
Ned Harris and Audrey Mazza of Santa Fe dance to the sounds of Partizani Brass Band on Saturday at a Mardi Gras-themed fundraiser hosted by the Friends of Folk Art for the Museum of International Folk Art at the Scottish Rite Temple. The funds raised will go to the school visit travel fund which busses kids from public school to visit the museum.
People dance to the sounds of Partizani Brass Band on Saturday at a Mardi Gras-themed fundraiser hosted by the Friends of Folk Art for the Museum of International Folk Art at the Scottish Rite Temple. The funds raised will go to the school visit travel fund which busses kids from public school to visit the museum.
