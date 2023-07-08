Patrons of the International Folk Art Market were able to enjoy all it had to offer while escaping the daytime heat under the cover of clouds and cool evening air during Saturday’s second annual Night Market.

IFAM marketing director Adrienne Murray said beating the heat and opening up the market experience to those who work during the day were two big factors in the decision to host Night Market in the first place.

“[It offers] … accessibility and removes some of those barriers to different demographics that currently — or didn’t previously — attend the market,” Murray said.

