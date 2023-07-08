Lonnie Zarum Zandan, center, dances with Kehinde Solomon, left, and a crowd of marketgoers as the French band Delgrés performs Saturday during Night Market at Railyard Park. The second annual event by the International Folk Art Market offered food, drinks and entertainment in addition to artists from around the globe displaying their wares.
Patrons of the International Folk Art Market were able to enjoy all it had to offer while escaping the daytime heat under the cover of clouds and cool evening air during Saturday’s second annual Night Market.
IFAM marketing director Adrienne Murray said beating the heat and opening up the market experience to those who work during the day were two big factors in the decision to host Night Market in the first place.
“[It offers] … accessibility and removes some of those barriers to different demographics that currently — or didn’t previously — attend the market,” Murray said.
When the three-hour affair started at 6 p.m., a lengthy line of people were waiting to get in to the Railyard Park venue to begin enjoying a taste of international cuisines, perusing the numerous shops and enjoying the music.
AMP Concerts Executive Director Neal Copperman said a slew of musical performances would create a party atmosphere at Night Market. The headliner was a French and Caribbean blues trio called Delgrès.
“I’ve worked with them before. I know that they bring the party. They bring a party — like a real party,” Copperman said with a chuckle.
As a smattering of seated onlookers listened to Delgrès warm up early in the evening, most attendees walked through the vast array of booths where vendors were selling their art.
One vendor, Sonia Cachi, said she and her sister Hilda Cachi flew from Lima and Cusco, Peru, respectively to bring their jewelry-making talents together for this year’s market. Both of the Cachi sisters have shops in their hometowns, and the booth they set up together was filled with handmade silver pieces, including small religious medallions, and jewelry made out of seashells.
Sonia Cachi, who speaks Spanish, said she was happy to attend Night Market this year despite the language barrier.
“I like it because it unites different countries — different cultures. People make friendships, even though we can’t speak the language, but with a glance people can say all the words when they see [our work]. It feels nice,” Sonia Cachi said in Spanish.
Taylor Coil, and husband Austin Bagwell, both 33, drove from Durham, N.C., to spend the Fourth of July with family in New Mexico. When they found out about Night Market, they worked that into their plans.
“I always buy folk art whenever I travel, and so when I saw this was happening I was like, ‘Well that has to happen. We have to plan our whole trip around this market,’ ” Coil said.
The couple drove from North Carolina to New Mexico to have room to pack all the unique things they might buy during their stay in Santa Fe.
“There’s so much cool stuff from everywhere that I never would have thought of,” Bagwell said.
Peter and Sharon Woodbridge of Corrales said they recently returned from Europe and appreciated Night Market for being a fun evening event to help them get over their jet lag.
“We’re trying to stay awake, so we can’t go to the movies because we’ll both fall asleep,” Sharon Woodbridge, 72, said.
However, both said they were disappointed some food vendors were quickly running out of food.
“That’s an issue,” said Peter Woodbridge, 74.
Bryan Flamm, 74, relaxed on the green space near where the bands would eventually play. He said his wife, Katy Flamm, shops while he sits back, relaxes and listens to the band perform.
He added he might buy something for himself, but in the end IFAM’s Night Market is not his night.
“It’s more a night for [Katy]. She loves to shop,” Bryan Flamm said.