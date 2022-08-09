Prosecutor Suspended Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during news conference Thursday in Tampa, Fla. He is scheduled to be in Carlsbad on Sunday to stump for Republican gubernatorial nominee Mark Ronchetti.

 Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will stump for Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti during a rally Sunday in Carlsbad.

"Governor DeSantis is a premier leader on the national stage, and I’m honored by his support and his interest in visiting our beautiful Land of Enchantment," Ronchetti said in a statement Tuesday. 

DeSantis, who is said to be considering a run for president in 2024, is also campaigning for GOP candidates in Arizona, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Popular in the Community