Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will stump for Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti during a rally Sunday in Carlsbad.
"Governor DeSantis is a premier leader on the national stage, and I’m honored by his support and his interest in visiting our beautiful Land of Enchantment," Ronchetti said in a statement Tuesday.
DeSantis, who is said to be considering a run for president in 2024, is also campaigning for GOP candidates in Arizona, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Turning Point Action, the lobbying arm of Turning Point USA, a nonprofit founded by conservative activist Charlie Kirk, announced Monday DeSantis would headline "Unite and Win" rallies, including in New Mexico, "in support of key Republican candidates in some of this election cycle's most consequential elections."
Enrique Knell, Ronchetti's campaign spokesman, said Turning Point Action is not involved in Sunday's rally in Carlsbad. He said Ronchetti's campaign is sponsoring the event.
U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell is scheduled to join Ronchetti and DeSantis for the rally as a special guest, according to Ronchetti's campaign.
News of DeSantis' visit to New Mexico triggered a swift response from the Democratic Party of New Mexico, which accused Ronchetti and Herrell of cozying up to a "MAGA darling" and the Donald Trump agenda in an effort to save their "flailing campaigns."
"It’s clear Ronchetti and Herrell are more interested in standing with DeSantis’ extreme MAGA agenda than with New Mexicans," Democrats wrote in a news release.
The event will be held at the Walter Gerrells Performing Arts and Exhibition Center. Tickets are free and available at MarkRonchetti.com.