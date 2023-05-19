The area of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire burn scar was placed under a flood watch Friday afternoon which is set to run through the weekend, according to a news release from the Santa Fe National Forest. 

The release says nearby residents should monitor weather forecasts due to "increased risk of flooding in streams, creeks, and washes within areas that have burned recently."

Heavy rain Friday also caused flooding to a business and some residences in Española.

