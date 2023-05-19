The area of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire burn scar was placed under a flood watch Friday afternoon which is set to run through the weekend, according to a news release from the Santa Fe National Forest.
The release says nearby residents should monitor weather forecasts due to "increased risk of flooding in streams, creeks, and washes within areas that have burned recently."
Heavy rain Friday also caused flooding to a business and some residences in Española.
Kenneth Varelo, owner of Ken'z Cuisine, said his business partner arrived at Blue Heron Brewery Friday morning to between 4 and 6 inches of water throughout the building.
Varelo's restaurant sells Italian food, steak and seafood in partnership with the Española brewery.
"It's a major mess," Varelo said. "It has flooded before but not as bad as this. ... We have a graduation party tomorrow and a lot of other stuff going on this weekend. Obviously we’ve lost business for tonight."
He said the city of Española distributed sandbags to the restaurant Friday morning to stop the flow of water into the building.
The city has set up a location in town at La Joya Street and Camino Arbolera for residents to fill up sandbags to help hold off floodwaters, city Emergency Management Director Jeff Sargent said.
"We will be leaving that location open for people to get what they need to protect their home and property," Sargent said, adding that city officials think there could be sporadic flooding as rain continues through the weekend.
Española police Chief Mizel Garcia said his department received calls about people's yards being flooded, but otherwise officers have not responded to any significant flooding.
He added the police station on Riverside Drive was subject to minor flooding.
"Pretty much our calls haven't changed. We're kind of dealing with our own stuff at our building. We're trying to address that," Garcia said.
Santa Fe County firefighters had responded to two weather-related calls as of midday Friday, Fire Chief Jacob Black wrote in an email.
The first came at about 10:40 a.m. when the city fire department asked for county units to stage down the Santa Fe River for an emergency call. However, requests for county personnel were later cancelled.
County firefighters also responded to a vehicle stuck in a river at about 1:15 p.m. in the area of State Road 76 and County Road 100. One occupant was safely rescued from the vehicle, Black wrote.
Clay Anderson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, said there is a good chance the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire burn scar area will experience precipitation and thunderstorms through the weekend. However, he added there had been "limited activity" in the area as of mid-afternoon Friday.
"[This is] mainly due to the atmosphere being a little bit more stable than what we were looking at yesterday, and the fact that there was a bunch of rain overnight kind of helped stabilize that area," Anderson said.
He added there is a limited threat of flash flooding in Santa Fe or Española.
"If we thought Española and Santa Fe had a particular threat for flash flooding we would currently have a flash flood watch up. We don't, but it is something to monitor as we go into the weekend," Anderson said.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.