Several roads and properties flooded in El Prado on Monday evening following heavy monsoon rains.

 Nathan Burton/Taos News

TAOS — The most severe flooding caused by heavy monsoon rains in recent days across Northern New Mexico has been widely reported in areas affected by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, but other nearby areas have also been hard-hit.

A deluge overflowed the brim of an arroyo Monday afternoon in El Prado and damaged several homes along Tafoya Lane.

"I was driving home, and where the road dips down, it was like a river," said Gabrielle Sanchez, a Taos News employee who lives on a property she shares with her mother, grandparents, uncles and aunt.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.

