Heritage2022_Eva-Encinias-Performing_Courtesy-of-NIF.jpeg

Eva Enciñias, founding director of Albuquerque’s National Institute of Flamenco, has been awarded a 2022 National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellowship.

 Courtesy of National Institute of Flamenco

Eva Enciñias, founding director of Albuquerque’s National Institute of Flamenco, has been awarded a 2022 National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellowship, the nation’s highest honor in the folk and traditional arts.

Fellowship recipients are nominated by the public and then judged by a panel of experts. Enciñias won $25,000 and will be featured in a documentary, Roots of American Culture: A Cross-Country Visit with Living Treasures of the Folk and Traditional Arts, premiering Nov. 17 on arts.gov/heritage.

“I had no idea I was nominated,” Enciñias said, adding she learned of the award during a phone call from Sen. Martin Heinrich shortly before a film crew arrived to follow her during the 35th anniversary of the International Festival Flamenco de Alburquerque in June.

Popular in the Community