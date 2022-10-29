Eva Enciñias, founding director of Albuquerque’s National Institute of Flamenco, has been awarded a 2022 National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellowship, the nation’s highest honor in the folk and traditional arts.
Fellowship recipients are nominated by the public and then judged by a panel of experts. Enciñias won $25,000 and will be featured in a documentary, Roots of American Culture: A Cross-Country Visit with Living Treasures of the Folk and Traditional Arts, premiering Nov. 17 on arts.gov/heritage.
“I had no idea I was nominated,” Enciñias said, adding she learned of the award during a phone call from Sen. Martin Heinrich shortly before a film crew arrived to follow her during the 35th anniversary of the International Festival Flamenco de Alburquerque in June.
“I was flabbergasted. I’m always so busy, with my head in the sand. In my own world,” she said. “When I read about the other honorees, I was so impressed. There is a whole world of traditional artists out there.”
Enciñias served on the faculty for many years at the University of New Mexico, creating the only degree-granting flamenco program in the U.S. The summer flamenco festival, which has grown to international renown, was founded in 1987, and the National Institute of Flamenco, which offers pre-professional as well as community programs for students ages 3 to 70, opened in 1992.
She also founded the Tierra Adentro charter school, offering education in the arts and academics for children, with a focus on New Mexico’s cultural roots and traditions.
Among the 10 winners this year is another New Mexican, TahNibaa Naataanii, who lives in the Chuska Mountains and ranches the heritage Navajo churro sheep, cards the wool and weaves on traditional looms.
The film crew sent by the National Endowment for the Arts observed Enciñias teaching a class, watching a performance at the festival and during a rare moment at home, where she shared old photos and films from her performing days.
“Seeing the old footage brought me back. I started dancing in my mom’s school, struggled raising small kids while I was teaching at UNM, starting the institute and the festival,” she said. “There was a lot of reflection about my early career. I don’t usually look back like that. I’m still living in the present.”
Thanks in large part to Enciñias, Albuquerque is arguably considered the epicenter of flamenco in the United States. A dance historian who spoke at UNM told her: “ ‘What you have here is a flamenco revolution. On so many levels, you have so much going on.’
“I studied with dancers all over the U.S. and in Spain, but I always wanted to come back to my community,” Enciñias said. “Flamenco has been such a catalyst in my life. It empowered me. Gave me access to amazing artists. But there’s still so much to do.”