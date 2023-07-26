072623_LS_AlamedaStreet_1_RGB.jpg

Daniel Torrez of GM Emulsion moves earth Wednesday during work on a section of West Alameda Street.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

As construction crews dig into long-awaited repair work on West Alameda Street, residents, commuters and business owners say the return of the thoroughfare on Santa Fe’s western edge can’t come soon enough.

The road collapsed March 30 into a culvert that crossed an arroyo west of Calle Nopal. A monthslong design phase produced plans for two culverts and improved concrete infrastructure to channel water more effectively under the road.

Contracted crews finally have begun construction, which is projected to take eight to 12 weeks.

072623_LS_AlamedaStreet_2_RGB.jpg

Daniel Torrez, with GM Emulsion, works on rebuilding of the missing section of West Alameda Street on Wednesday. 

