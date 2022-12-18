An old Texas state senator is king of the filibuster. Bill Meier spoke for 43 hours in 1977 while trying to stop a bill enabling a government agency to seal work-related injury records.

Meier had to stay on topic, and he had to stand. No sitting or leaning against his desk were permitted. He wore in concealed style what he called "an astronaut bag." Meier unloaded it in a restroom when the lieutenant governor mercifully read aloud a few messages from the House of Representatives.

New Mexico doesn't have a politician who can filibuster with the stamina or dexterity Meier demonstrated. It has longwinded Sen. Bill Sharer, R-Farmington, second-worst orator in the 112-member Legislature, behind Rep. Miguel Garcia, D-Albuquerque.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

