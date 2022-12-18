An old Texas state senator is king of the filibuster. Bill Meier spoke for 43 hours in 1977 while trying to stop a bill enabling a government agency to seal work-related injury records.
Meier had to stay on topic, and he had to stand. No sitting or leaning against his desk were permitted. He wore in concealed style what he called "an astronaut bag." Meier unloaded it in a restroom when the lieutenant governor mercifully read aloud a few messages from the House of Representatives.
New Mexico doesn't have a politician who can filibuster with the stamina or dexterity Meier demonstrated. It has longwinded Sen. Bill Sharer, R-Farmington, second-worst orator in the 112-member Legislature, behind Rep. Miguel Garcia, D-Albuquerque.
Sharer can only filibuster through redundancy or by veering off topic. He'll babble about baseball and spout clichés about an army marching on its stomach. Little of what he says is relevant to the legislation he tries to talk to death.
In practicality, Sharer doesn't have to make any valid points. He can be inane because of a loophole in the Senate's procedures. Sharer used it to kill an election bill early this year.
He got the floor during Senate announcements, then jabbered for the final three hours of the legislative session. No one could interrupt him or challenge the relevancy of what he had to say, as there is no rule on how long a senator can talk during announcements.
Had Sharer been debating the bill itself, Lt. Gov. Howie Morales could have ruled the senator out of order for drifting off topic. The Senate also has a rule that discussion on a bill can be terminated after two hours, provided someone other than the one who's filibustering can get the floor to invoke it.
With a 60-day legislative session beginning in less than a month, the Senate has a chance to close the filibuster loophole. Morales said the Senate Rules Committee would have to propose a time limit on announcements. Those items are supposed to be brief mentions of routine matters, not screeds to bottle up legislation.
If the Rules Committee sent this proposed reform on filibusters to the full Senate, it would take a two-thirds majority to bar a longwinded takeover of the chamber during announcements.
Democrats control the Senate 27-15. A party-line vote would be sufficient to keep Sharer prattling as long as he wants.
But it's possible the Senate would opt for sanity and against egotism, as it did in what began as a sorry episode of censorship in 2020.
Members of the Senate Conservation Committee ejected a television reporter from a public meeting on the grounds that she had her camera rolling. Sen. Liz Stefanics, D-Cerrillos, said the committee's own camera was the only one she wanted in hearings, as though all information should be filtered through the government lens.
Denunciations of Stefanics and the rest of her committee were swift. Soon after, the full Senate voted unanimously to end restrictions on photography of public meetings. How magnanimous.
Taming inane filibusters is just one of five steps legislators should make to better serve the public.
• Every lawmaker should sign a pledge of self-reliance in honor of former Rep. Jim Dines, R-Albuquerque. He never took free meals or drinks from lobbyists or anyone else. Dines sent to charity any gifts deposited at his office by advocacy groups. Every legislator should follow Dines' ways.
• Legislators should be brave enough to introduce a proposed constitutional amendment to pay themselves a modest base salary, say, $40,000 a year.
I'm not concerned about the finances of sitting legislators. Rather, I dislike the scarcity of competition for the seats they hold. Without a base salary, the pool of people who can run for the Legislature is largely limited to public employees, retirees and more lawyers than you'll see on a season of Perry Mason reruns.
• Legislators married to lobbyists should disqualify themselves from voting on any bill a spouse supports or opposes. The three lawmakers in this position are Stefanics, Sen. Moe Maestas, D-Albuquerque, and Rep. Doreen Gallegos, D-Las Cruces.
If they don't stand down, the leaders of their chamber should call on them to do so.
• Legislators should not introduce any memorials in a 30-day session. They should limit themselves to no more than one memorial in a 60-day session. Memorials have no force of law, but they can eat up hours in debates that lead nowhere.
Talking a lot but saying nothing is Sharer's specialty. He shouldn't lose the privilege altogether. But it's indecent of him to hijack announcements about the Senate basketball team's practice schedule or where the chamber's next free meal is coming from.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.