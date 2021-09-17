Five Pojoaque Valley High School football players will be allowed to participate in their homecoming football game tonight against Thoreau after the school district temporarily halted disciplinary actions against them amid an investigation into allegations of hazing.
The decision came after a state District Court judge granted the guardians of two football players a temporary restraining order Friday morning, preventing the district from continuing to enforce a 10-day suspension that started Tuesday. Judge Matthew Wilson said in his ruling the two students are entitled to a hearing on the hazing complaints, which they did not receive, and the Pojoaque Valley School District did not indicate a hearing was forthcoming.
Roxie De Santiago, an attorney for the school district, informed state District Judge Bryan Biedscheid of the decision to halt the suspensions during a court hearing Friday for a third Pojoaque football player seeking a restraining order.
"It would not be fair to treat one student differently than the other when they are all in the same boat," De Santiago said.
The players had been suspended pending an ongoing hazing investigation within the football program that is now being conducted by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office. The judge's order allows the players to return to school as well as play football.
Wilson's ruling was in favor of parent Christina Olivas and grandparent Elaine Esquibel. Wilson also ruled the players will have to dress in a locker room separate from the rest of the team, since some of those players also are involved in the investigation.
Olivas and Esquibel were among four parents or guardians of football players seeking restraining orders against the district.
Superintendent Sondra Adams informed the court during the initial hearing Friday that the investigation centered on an allegation students were having their pants forcibly pulled down and their "private parts" were touched.
All five players vehemently denied the accusations during testimony and said they had no knowledge of any hazing occurring within the program.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I hope you as the parents of the defendants are advocates for your kiddos but are actually advocates of the victims. If in fact your children are guilty of this "hazing" you need to hold these children accountable and teach them that this is wrong and should not be tolerated.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.