TAOS — Five Peñasco-area residents were charged this month in a complex case alleging murder, conspiracy and kidnapping in the death of Leroy "Damasio" Fresquez, whose body was found in March 2021, months after he went missing.
Precious Aguilar, Juanita Romero, Ronnie Tafoya and Ezekiel Martinez were charged with many of the same felony counts, including first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, aggravated battery and several counts of tampering with evidence, according to criminal complaints filed in Taos County Magistrate Court.
Steven Aguilar, who was not present when Fresquez was killed, according to court records, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to kidnap, conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and two counts of intimidation of a witness. He is accused of threatening to kill two of the witnesses.
New Mexico State Police became involved in the investigation into Fresquez’s disappearance after his remains were found March 8, 2021, by family members who had heard rumors of where he had been buried.
“In the months following, rumors circulated around the community about Ezekiel Martinez, Ronnie Tafoya and Juanita Romero’s daughter, Precious Aguilar, being involved in Damasio’s murder,” the criminal complaints say.
According to the complaints, which remained sealed until last week, Fresquez was killed on Thanksgiving Day in 2020.
While a motive for the killing remains unclear, police say in the complaints Precious Aguilar, Romero, Tafoya and Martinez got into a car with Fresquez that day and told him they were going to get some food.
One of the complaints says Tafoya left behind a letter describing the car ride in case anything happened to him.
The letter said Romero, who was sitting behind Fresquez in the vehicle, asked to see his knife. Fresquez hesitated but then gave it her. Romero put the knife to Fresquez’s neck, and Fresquez said, “Kill me. Kill me,” Tafoya wrote, according to the complaint.
Romero reached for Fresquez’s head and tried to stab him but missed, Tafoya wrote in the letter, adding Romero continued stabbing Fresquez from behind. Fresquez tried to wrestle the knife away from Romero but was unable to because Precious Aguilar was sitting on his lap, the complaint states.
Martinez pulled out a gun and pointed it at Fresquez, who tried to get the gun out of Martinez’s hands, Tafoya wrote. Romero then pulled out a kitchen knife; she continued stabbing Fresquez and told Martinez to shoot him, according to the complaint.
Tafoya told authorities he ran out of the car and opened the passenger side door to let Fresquez out. Fresquez “ran into the mountains," the complaint says. But, it adds, Romero and Martinez took off after him with the gun.
Tafoya, Precious Aguilar and another woman, who has not been charged in the slaying, ran toward the highway, the complaint says. Tafoya told police he heard one gunshot.
The three drove Martinez’s car back to Romero’s house, where Precious Aguilar told her father, Steven Aguilar, about the events, the complaints say.
One complaint says Fresquez's father, Frutoso Vincent Martinez, is accused of shooting Ezekiel Martinez in the thigh and shooting his father, Richard Martinez, in the ankle in April at the Picuris Travel Center.
Vincent Martinez was charged with one count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle, two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and tampering with evidence. He is being held in the Taos County jail.
Precious Aguilar, Steven Aguilar, Ezekiel Martinez and Tafoya also were being held in the county jail, while Juanita Romero was at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque.
