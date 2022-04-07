ALBUQUERQUE — The job is super demanding, and there isn't one boss but hundreds of thousands.
At $110,000 a year, the pay isn't bad, but the work is nonstop. Holidays and weekends off? Don't count on it.
Expect public criticism and media scrutiny on a daily basis, and after four years of living in a fishbowl, plan for the possibility of being unemployed.
Being governor of the state of New Mexico is no easy task.
But all five Republican gubernatorial contenders in the June primary made their best pitch for the post during mock "job interviews" before a crowd of about 275 people at a Thursday night event hosted by the New Mexico Business Coalition.
The Republican candidate who wins the primary will face off against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat who is seeking a second four-year term in November.
The Republican hopefuls appeared individually on stage and answered rapid-fire questions that ranged from how they would make New Mexico safer to the single most important skill they offer that makes them the best candidate for governor. Each interview lasted roughly 10 minutes.
Former longtime television weatherman Mark Ronchetti, who went first, said the most important skill he offered as a candidate was "humility and an ability to listen."
"We ran for Senate in 2020, and we came close, but we didn't get there, but we built a movement with many of you in this room," he said. "We have a chance to continue to build on that, but for us to truly make a difference in this state, we have to change the way the state [runs] its government. Right now, this government is huge. It's never been bigger. It's never been richer, and it's crushing out small businesses and families."
State Rep. Rebecca Dow of Truth or Consequences said she would turn the state around with two simple principles: "more freedom and less government."
"I want to run for governor because I've been serving my community for two decades — I've been in the House for six years — and bad government is in the way," she said.
Greg Zanetti, an investment adviser and West Point graduate, said his experience in finance and as a brigadier general would make him well-suited for the job.
"How many of you think we have a governor who has no clue about budgets and money?" he asked. "We're gonna have to clean this mess up."
Jay Block, a Sandoval County commissioner and retired Air Force officer, kicked off his interview by asking the crowd to wave for a photo.
"Say, 'No MLG,' ” he instructed the crowd.
If elected governor, Block said he would immediately ban "forced vaccines and mandates."
"I'll never shut your schools down, your hospitals, your businesses down, or your churches down," he said. "I will ban critical race theory in the state of New Mexico. … I will also make sure that boys compete with boys and girls compete with girls in school sports."
Ethel Maharg, a former mayor of the village of Cuba who now serves as the executive director of the Albuquerque-based Right to Life Committee of New Mexico, said she wants to be governor because she was born and raised in the state.
"It's my state; I love this state," she said. "And I really hate what has happened to our state, especially in the area of life. … I hate that we have become the murder capital of the world."
During a "lightning round" of questions, all five said they support requiring photo identification to vote, as well as a work requirement for "able-bodied New Mexicans receiving public assistance."
Delaney Corcoran, a spokeswoman for the Democratic Party of New Mexico, said the Republican candidates for governor continue to demonstrate "just how out of touch they are with the majority of New Mexicans."
"While Gov. Lujan Grisham and Democrats are working hard to deliver much-needed relief checks and grow our economy, the GOP just spouts the same extremist rhetoric," she said.
Carla Sonntag, president of the New Mexico Business Coalition, called the candidate job interviews the organization's signature event.
"If they want this job, they should interview for it, and the public is their hiring committee," she said. "In this instance, since it's a primary, they'll decide who goes on to the final."
Sonntag said the event format is popular with the public.
"They just absolutely love it because the candidates are sequestered," she said, adding the candidates are not allowed to talk about their opponents during the interview.
"They have to answer the question, and if they don't answer, we move on," she said. "So, it's to their benefit to stay with the program and to the questions and keep moving, and the public loves it because in a very short time, they can see the difference between the candidates."
Republican Nicole Chavez, a victims rights advocate who is running for House District 28, described the format of Thursday's event as refreshing.
"It really was like doing a job interview, as if I was in corporate America doing job interviews for candidates, and it's exactly what we should be doing, asking the same exact questions so we can see what their answer is and they can answer for themselves, not letting them debate their stump speeches or their 60-second elevator speech," she said. "It was perfect."
